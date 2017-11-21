Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) November 21, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently announced a new distribution agreement with Power Integrations, a Silicon Valley-based supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, recognized his team members for their efforts in completing the new distribution agreement, which will further expand the company’s huge portfolio of electronic components and products for its global customer base.

Power Integrations’ integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE™ IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission.

Robert Miller founded the company in 1968. Future Electronics ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the component distributor with one globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information about Future Electronics and access to the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, including industry-leading products from Power Integrations, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###