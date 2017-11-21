The budget dedicated server provider Reprise Hosting LLC ( http://www.reprisehosting.com ) will celebrate its fifth year anniversary this week with a promotional offering dubbed “The Big Event”. For seven days, Reprise Hosting will double hard drive and memory quotas on all cheap dedicated server plans as well as virtual private server plans. Existing customers will have the opportunity to upgrade to solid state drives free of charge and reduce their cPanel server license fee by 10%.

The anniversary promotion aims not only to promote new business and attract new customers, but also to reward existing customers for their continued patronage. “All of us here have put in an incredible amount of work over the past five years to bring this company from nothing to where it is today. All of us here at Reprise Hosting are thrilled to celebrate five years in business and five years of continual growth,” said Brian Harrison of Reprise Hosting. “We have our customers to thank for that. Without their support and word of mouth referrals over the years, we would not be where we are today.”

The promotional event will run for seven days beginning 9AM Pacific Time on Monday November 20th, 2017.

About Reprise Hosting:

Reprise Hosting ( http://www.reprisehosting.com ) is a hosting provider based out of Seattle, Washington specializing in cheap dedicated servers and cPanel vps hosting.