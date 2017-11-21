Oberheiden & McMurrey continues its rapid growth and expansion. How quickly became visible today when the Dallas-based litigation and healthcare law firm announced two prominent team additions and the opening of its Houston office.

“It is our great pleasure to share that Wendell Odom, Jr. joined us today to build and spearhead our new Houston office as affiliated counsel. By any definition, Wendell is one of the finest criminal lawyers in Houston and well known for his trial skills and his service to the criminal justice system,” says Bill McMurrey, co-founder of Oberheiden & McMurrey. Houston-based Oberheiden & McMurrey attorney Ms. Blair Brogan will office with Mr. Odom. Ms. Brogan is licensed in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida.

Mr. Wendell Odom, Jr. is a former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Texas and former Harris County Assistant District Attorney. Throughout his distinct career, Mr. Odom has represented many high-profile clients, including Andrea Yates in a nationally televised murder trial. A strong focus of his practice are white collar offenses such as healthcare fraud and securities law violations.

Also joining is Miami-based criminal defense veteran Bill Tunkey. Mr. Tunkey has spent his entire career serving the criminal defense bar and he has made a name for himself as a respected and efficient go-to trial and defense attorney throughout Southern Florida and beyond.

“These additions are both excellent and necessary. We have experienced enormous growth and demand in Southern Florida and Southern Texas and we have been looking for help for a while. All of us at Oberheiden & McMurrey are truly excited to have convinced two first-choice attorneys in their respective markets to affiliate with us. I am sure we will form a great team to provide high quality legal services to our current and future clients,” adds Nick Oberheiden, managing partner at Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP.

About the Firm

Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP represents individual and corporate clients in complex litigations, trials, and government investigations. Firm’s team members include several former Department of Justice trial prosecutors and Assistant United States Attorneys. Oberheiden & McMurrey routinely defends clients before the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). A great number of these cases involve the federal civil and criminal healthcare fraud defense of physicians, healthcare business owners, toxicology laboratories, pharmacies, and hospitals.

Additional Information

