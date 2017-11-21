New Delhi 21st November, 2017 – India’s Biggest News Quiz show came to an end with high octane performance by Navrachna School. After 3 months of prelims and semi-final rounds, the top 3 teams met at the Grand Finale of News Wiz 2017. Vidya Mandir Sr. Secondary school Chennai was represented by Rahul and Aditya. Navrachna School Vadodara sent Sujay and Amar. Hayden and Ritwik came from St.Joseph’s Boys High School Bangalore.

In the second edition News Wiz has become bigger with increased reach, touching over 2000 schools. The focus of News Wiz in 2017 was to reach out to every corner of India and teams from as remote stations as Lakshwadeep also participated though they missed out narrowly to make it to the TV rounds. Another team from Srinagar made it all the way to the semi-finals, proving that children from conflict zones can take on the best in the country and come through with flying colors.

After 2 months of elimination exercises, 27 teams qualified for the 13 rounds broadcast on TV the last of which was the Grand Finale where the 3 finalists played for the title of News Wiz 2017.

At stake was not only the coveted shield but prizes galore – cash prizes, hotel stays, mobile handsets, tablets, Everyone was a winner at News Wiz 2017. The finals were played out in front of a live audience and all 3 participating schools were connected through 2 way satellite hookups. The 3 teams were equally matched and till the last few questions of the final buzzer round, there never was a clear winner. Navrachna school showed their mettle as they kept their nerves to pull through right at the end. News Wiz is a big example that shows how India has tuned into the importance of news with a reach of over 2 Million. Data from BARC also shows that News Wiz has been the No. 1 show on its telecast in Megacities – Source (BARC, TG: Males 22+AB, Sunday 1700-1800 Hrs ,Wk-41 to Wk-44, Mkt:- Megacities)

The Chairman and Editor in chief of the India Today Group handed over the News Wiz 2017 Shield to Sujay and Amar also promised an even better and bigger News Wiz season 3 in 2018.

” The Tree of Knowledge team is delighted that Newswiz has once again put the zing back into quizzing, with hard-fought & closely contested rounds which went down to the wire in every episode. It’s a vindication of our format. We’re pleased too that participating teams of super-sharp & fiercely competitive millennials came from different corners of the country, and were so clued in to news and current affairs, making for a thriller of a contest throughout the season.”