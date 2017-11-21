Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Meat Processing Equipment Market by Meat Type (Duck Meat, Chicken Meat, Turkey Meat and Others), by Equipment (Killing & Defeathering, Cut-Up, Evisceration, Deboning & Skinning, Marinating & Tumbling, Freezing, and Other Equipment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2021”.According to the report, the global meat processing equipment market was valued at over USD 9,441.8 million in 2015, is expected to reach above USD 14,490.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 7.4 % between 2016 and 2021.

Meat is consumed as staple food in many parts of the world. Meat has high protein content, water, and fat. There has been huge growth in a number of meat lovers all over the world due to its great taste. Meat processing is the technique for simplifying the meat for easy cooking and enhanced taste. Unprocessed meat gets spoiled due to secretion of various enzymes after slaughtering. This has resulted in the high use of processing techniques to prevent the meat spoilage. The meat processing equipment delivers high efficiency throughout the process of killing to marinating.

The meat processing equipment market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for meat due to its high nutritional content. Moreover, escalating use of automated equipment by the key players over the traditional equipment stimulates the growth of meat processing equipment market. Meat is highly fragile so processing is the essential to prevent the meat from deteriorating. Though, high initial cost of equipment and complications for handling the machines as compared to conformist techniques may impede the growth of meat processing equipment market. Nonetheless, major industries focus on developing automated machines to overcome the labor cost and high productivity. This trend is likely to witness high growth in the near future.

Based on the meat type the meat processing equipment can be segmented as duck meat, chicken meat, turkey meat, and other types. Chicken is the largest consumer segment due to easy availability. Different types of equipment designed for the processing of meat owing to increasing demand for processed meat. Killing & de-feathering, cut-up, evisceration, deboning & skinning, marinating & tumbling, freezing and others are some of the main equipment necessary for the processing methods. Killing & de-feathering equipment is the rapidly growing segment as there is the huge necessity for fully automated equipment for this process.

The meat processing equipment market was dominated by North America and Europe. There has been the huge demand for meat in U.S. as meat is consumed on the daily basis in these regions. The UK consumes beef and pork as the staple food; this factor positively impacts the growth of the market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for meat and is likely to maintain its position in the market. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for meat from the consumers, end-use industries for packed food and rising discretional income. China is the most potential region due to high production of pig and sheep market. Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are likely to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to rising demand from the consumers and escalating use of processed meat in different products.

Prime Equipment Group, Inc., Duravant, BANSS, BAADER, Marel, Stephan Machinery GmbH, BIRO® Manufacturing Company, Lyco Manufacturing, Inc, Bettcher Industries, Inc, Mepaco, A-One Manufacturing LLC and Marlen International among others are some of the major players for meat processing equipment. There has been huge demand from the processed meat market in the developed countries this led key players to focus on the development of automated machinery.

