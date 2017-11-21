The 3777 story:

The SIHH 2016 was time for Schaffhausen-based IWC to introduce a new reference. The 3777 Pilot’s Watch Chronograph range came with new refinements and appeal. The iconic black dial of the IWC Pilot’s Chronograph Automatic IW377710 Men’s Watch makes it a favorite to many.

Points that matter the most:

The IWC Pilot’s Chronograph Automatic IW377710 Men’s Watch catches your eye for its cleanly organized dial, bringing an excellent legibility even when it’s dark, cloudy or smoky around or you simply do not have enough time to give a long, hard glance.

Inside the IWC Pilot’s Chronograph Automatic IW377710 Men’s Watch is a robust 79320 calibre chronograph movement. It records single and aggregate times and is designed to keep so for 12 long hours. The subdials at 12 and 6 do this (aggregate timing) while the 9 o’clock subdial shows the regular seconds. The caliber 79320 is optimally designed for protection against shocks and magnetic fields, its soft-iron inner case does that well. The base Swiss ETA Valjoux 7750 caliber is a work-horse of a movement, operating at 4Hz (28,800bph) and stores power worth 2 days. Additonal features include a 12-hour chronograph complication along with day/date display.

The 6-bar (60m) water-resistance, though not much, does its job well; it doesn’t promise a rose garden and give you weeds. An elegant stainless-steel bracelet and a stainless-steel case back makes the IWC Pilot’s Chronograph Automatic IW377710 Men’s Watch look spectacular off-wrist, the latter featuring Junkers JU-52 engraved on it. The significance is this particular cockpit design inspired Pilot’s watches from all eras.

Quick facts:

Entry-level watch, nevertheless one of the best-rendered aviator chronograph watches among the fairly recent.

Has both quality and style nailed to it.

Nothing dramatically different from the rest! Just small, careful updates and new details added with valid reasons behind.

Redesigned dial to bring in maximum simplification; the IWC Pilot Watch dial design removes former controversies regarding design elements(triple-date-T-window, for example) and pulling in a lot more clean display.

A 43mm-wide and 15mm thick steel case and a proportionately wide, multi-link stainless steel bracelet gives it a high-society luster. An excellent finishing blends sportiness with a nice-angled beveling hinting towards understatement.

The USP:

The IWC Pilot Spitfire Men’s Watch is a great mixture of size, style and wonderfully executed design elements – a simple classic that looks nice as a purely casual timepiece or with slightly more formal attire. Offers a very high level of wearing-enjoyment!

The IWC Pilot Chronograph Men’s Watch can be easily recognized as a Pilot’s watch – a sexy and sophisticated piece that’s designed to remain a true classic. The Pilot chronograph look is timeless and not overdone, using red accent for just one dial component; the restrained use suiting it perfectly. Guaranteed to bring you a smile for many years to come!

