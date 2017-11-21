According to the new report titled “Internet of Everything (IoE) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2014 – 2020” added recently into the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the global market for internet of everything (IoE) is estimated to perform in terms of value from US$ 2,426.8 billion in 2013 to US$ 7,130.4 billion by the end of 2020. With this projected value, the report calculates that the global market for internet of everything is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 16.4% during the assessment period from 2014 to 2020.

Over the years, internet has gone through rapid advancements enabling smart devices to communicate with each other effectively via network connectivity leading to rise of internet of everything. With the high demand in managing huge data and enhanced customer experience from sectors such as banking & financial services and telecom & media will grow the demand for adoption of internet of things in near future.

The informatory report begins with executive summary providing key information on the internet of everything market such as CAGR. Next section provides introduction to smart technology, its evolution, applications and then introduction to the internet of things as well as its ecosystem.

The report has been segmented into two verticals that are consumer and business to business (B2B). Through its analysis of historical trends, report finds that consumer vertical reached a value of US$ 624.3 billion during 2013 holding 25.7% share of internet of everything market. With this, the report forecasts market and states that the internet of everything market is predicted to lose on 190 BPS to business to business vertical by the end of 2020.

For detailed analysis, report has segmented the vertical business to business segment into communication & media sector, healthcare sector, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector, transportation sector, retail sector, manufacturing sector, utility sector and public sector. The report analyzes that manufacturing sector in B2B vertical of internet of everything market has been dominating the market and held a share of 34.1% during 2013 followed by public sector with 20.3%. Also healthcare sector is predicted to be the fastest sector globally that is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 20% during 2017 to 2020.

The readers will also find profile of some of the key companies operating in the internet of everything market. These companies are Apple Inc., Accenture Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation and Cisco SystemsInc.

