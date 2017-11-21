The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Preventive Healthcare Technologies, Products And Services Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global preventive healthcare technologies, products and aervices market was valued at US$ 177.2 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 487.4 Bn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 10.99 % from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Preventive Healthcare Technologies, Products And Services Market report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/preventive-healthcare-technologies-products-and-services-market

Market Insights

Prophylaxis and vaccination are the best medical treatment protocols that are used for the prevention of grave diseases such as meningitis, polio, tuberculosis and diphtheria, measles. The criteria which are taken in consideration for the determination of vaccines market are the disease etiology, drug pipeline, the pricing strategies and governments’ role in purchasing from the manufacturers and dispensing them to the people under health welfare schemes etc. are having a positive influence on the market growth for the preventive healthcare technologies, products and services.

As of now, early detection and screening technologies hold the largest market share due to key drivers such as increase in the number of drug molecules clearing the preclinical studies and requirement of early screening of drug pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and the increasing demand for personalized medication. Advanced technologies to reduce errors segment shows a promising sales forecast and is anticipated be the fastest growing market chiefly due to drivers such as burgeoning requirement for safe drug packaging to maintain product quality and eminent requirement of automated prescription formulation to meet drug dosage requirement of patients in remote areas.

In the current scenario, North America dominates the regional markets and the growth of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of key drivers such as rising prevalence of health complications, existence of developed healthcare facilities and presence of major players engaged in the manufacture and sale of preventive healthcare technologies, products and services. Asia Pacific promises lucrative market opportunities with encouraging sales forecast chiefly due to factors such as rising morbidity due to tropical diseases and existence of counterfeit market resulting in increased reporting of adverse events.

The preventive healthcare technologies, products and services market is technologically driven and includes major players such as Alere, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Healthways, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Omnicell, Inc. and Scripto LLC.

Browse the full report with table of content at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/preventive-healthcare-technologies-products-and-services-market

Key Market Movements:

Rising public health awareness and preference for a healthier lifestyle

Technological advancement in pharmacogenomics leading to escalated demand for personalized medication

Stringent regulatory norms has made it mandatory to fulfill the standards stipulated for product quality and validation

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies, Products and Services Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies, Products and Services Market Share, by Type, 2016 (Value %)

2.1.2. Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies, Products and Services Market Share, by Geography, 2016 (Value %)…………