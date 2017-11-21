Elisiontec is one of the leading IT companies in India. The company is based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India and has been operating from there for more than 10 years. The company has been benefiting its customers across the globe with VoIP solutions and products. The company is also renowned to offer industry specific solutions. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced to offer “Contact Center Solution for Automobile industry.”

The contact center software is developed with the features which can provide the required tools to resolve day to day concerns and make work more tractable and accountable. Also, the whole process of automobile center can be streamlined using this call center software. This solution can ensure to provide top to bottom features to empower any small to large automobile center.

Any automobile center takes care of a lot of communication in day to day operations. They have to perform pre-sale activities, sales related activities and then post-sale activities and all these require a lot of communication such as follow-ups, reminders, answering customer and prospect queries, so on and so forth. The traditional communication solution makes it extremely difficult to keep track of communication, measuring performance of difference sales agents, etc. The call center software or a contact center solution can help in streamlining all these communication. The system will also provide call recording for call quality assurance as well as the communication can be analyzed with the help of the reports. There are many more features which remove the roadblock and empower the whole system.”, shared the spokesperson of the company.

The contact center solution designed for the automobile center has a wide range of features which are listed below:

• Call routing

• Skill based call routing

• DID support

• Extension support

• Predictive dialer

• Auto dialer

• Manual dialer

• Dashboard

• Call recording and call playback

• Real-time analytics

• WebRTC phone integration

• Sticky agent

• Music on Hold

• IVRS (Interactive Voice Response) system

• Call forwarding

• Call transfer

• Ring groups

• And more

“We are catering customers in the automobile industry with our contact center solution. One of them is a popular name in India, namely, Kiran Motors. They use our contact center solution for all types of communications and we are happy serving them and other companies. We would like to benefit many more automobile companies and centers with this advanced contact center solution and that is the reason we have planned this launch of the contact center solution for Automobile center.”, shared the spokesperson of the company.

The company has shared the case study of the custom call center software, it has offered to Kiran Motors. Also, the company has shared a blog post which shares how this solution benefits the automobile center and which features are the most beneficial. The Blog post can be viewed from here http://www.elisiontec.com/automobile-industry-blossoms-with-contact-center-solution/ for more details.