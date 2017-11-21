21, November 2017: Plastic and its derivatives have been increasingly used in the different parts of the industrial sector as a raw material for manufacturing consumer products and machinery parts as well. While plastic is used for manufacturing products like water bottles, spoons, etc. Reinforced plastic is often used for manufacturing gears and other intricate machine accessories for engineering application in the mass production industry. The advent of more sophisticated techniques of precision molded products plastic molding technology led to the development of a new era of plastic molding firms. Eco Molding Co., Limited is a Chinese firm that is associated with bringing forth innovative products and ideas related to plastic mold injection industry.

The company strives for providing their global client base with assured quality products at unbeatable prices with satisfactory after-sales services. They continuously change their business policy to adapt as per the ever-changing business world. The company routinely upgrades their systems and equipment to be in-sync with the latest trend and technology. They understand the needs of their clients and act accordingly to come up with customized solutions to their unique set of problems. They frequently introduce modern management systems in their infrastructure that enables them to efficiently manage their manufacturing operations that ensures efficient deliverance of services and quality assured products.

The business policy is formulated to ensure that the firm renders customer-centric eco molding services to their clients. They make sure that their project managers and production engineers maintain the highest levels of innovation in their product ideas. They address the needs of their customers with the highest levels of priority. The firm has its headquarters in the Guangdong province of China. The manufacturing unit of the company is equipped with state of the art equipment and machinery. The workforce of the company is kept at bare essential levels since most of the machinery used by them is autonomous and doesn’t leave much room for human intervention.

The supervisors and the project engineers all have years of experience in mould cost calculation and hold extensive knowledge in the field they are assigned to. The HR department of the company is sometimes headed by the CEOs and board members to make sure that the quality of their products and services remain at the highest standards. Their commitment to quality made them eligible to be awarded the ISO certificate back in the year 2004. The manufacturing unit of the company runs 24/7 and manufactures products like chairs, spoons, etc.

About Eco Molding Co., Limited.:

Eco Molding Co., Limited is a Chinese firm that is associated with the fabrication of quality assured, industrial grade plastic products using mold injection technique. The company invested heavily in establishing their in-house research and development wing. This department is responsible for new product ideas along with the perfection of already running products for maximizing quality assurance. For further details, please visit the official site of the company mentioned above.

For Media Contact:

Company: Eco Molding Co., Limited.

Phone: 0086-(0)755 3318 3226

Email: sales@injectionmold.cn

Website: http://www.ecomolding.com/