Global Cell Culture Market: Overview

The global cell culture market is escalating due to the high demand for cell cultures throughout the global. The culturing of the live animal and plant cells in an artificial environment is called as cell culture. The culturing of the cells has a number of applications such as growing viruses, production of vaccines, enzymes, immunobiological products, anticancer agents, hormones and also for carrying out a number of molecular biology experiments, that is, gene expression.

Global Cell Culture Market: Growth Factors

The factors such as the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, technological advancements in the product of the cell culture, funding for research which are cell-based, high use of single-use technologies, increasing occurrence of chronic diseases and the increasing regulatory or government approvals for vaccines that are cell culture-based are influencing the global cell culture market growth.

Global Cell Culture Market: Segmentation

The global cell culture market is categorized based on products, end-users, applications, and regions. The product segment is divided into two the instruments and consumables. The instruments segment is further bifurcated into bioreactors, cell culture supporting instruments, cell culture storage equipment, and cell culture vessels and bioreactors. The bioreactor subsegment is further segmented into single-use bioreactors and conventional bioreactors. The subsegment cell culture supporting instruments segment is further divided into cell counters, filtration systems, centrifuges, biosafety cabinets, microscopes, autoclaves, CO2 incubators and other supporting instruments. The cell culture storage equipment segment is further bifurcated into cryostorage systems, and freezers and refrigerators. The cell culture vessel segment is sub-segmented into Petri dishes, flasks, multi-well plates, roller bottles/Roux bottles and cell factory/cell stacks. The consumables segment is further subdivided into seria, media and reagents and bioreactors accessories. The seria segment is sub-segmented into fetal bovine sera, adult bovine sera, and other animal sera. The media segment is bifurcated into classical media and salts, serum-free media, stem cell media and specialty media. The reagents are categorized into cryoprotective agents, contamination detection kits, buffers and chemicals, cell dissociation reagents, supplements and growth factors, balanced salt solution, antibiotics/antimycotics and other reagents. The application segment is bifurcated into biopharmaceuticals/therapeutics, cancer research, stem cell technology, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, drug screening and development and other applications. The biopharmaceuticals/therapeutics is sub-segmented into vaccine production, therapeutic protein, and diagnostics. The end-user segment is further divided into research institutes and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Out of these, the end-user segments pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies subsegment is the one expected to witness highest growth rate.

Global Cell Culture Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global cell culture market due to the high demand for the market in this region. However, the Asian cell culture market is also an emerging due to the demand for low-manufacturing costs, favorable regulatory or legislative guidelines, regulatory bodies support for the production of vaccines, which are cell culture-based and the focus of the global market players on emerging Asian economies. The European region is following the footsteps as well.

Global Cell Culture Market: Competitive Players

The major players in the global cell culture market include Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Lonza Group AG Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, Corning, Inc., Hi-Media Laboratories and Promocell GmbH. The global market is a highly influencing market as the emerging as well as the well-established players show tremendous changes in the growth.

