The food and packaging industry is expected to grow in future because of the growing population and the demand for innovative packaging. There is a high demand for packaging products because of the changing lifestyles and growing urbanization where consumers look for options which are simple and effective. Boilable bags are one such segment of packaging products which provides a high protection from external factors and keeps the food fresh.

Market Overview:

Boilable bags market is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period. Boilable bags are also called vacuum or microwaveable bags which can be of different thickness and are used to store food and can also be used to directly heat the food without using any containers. The biggest advantage of using boilable bags is that it does not contain any harmful chemicals like BPA which can destroy the food and can be hazardous for consumption. Boilable bags can be used by campers, food processors, and backpackers or can also be used in medical processes and procedures.

Market Dynamics:

The driving force for the boilable bags market is its wide range of applications in meats, vegetables, or poultry. It can also be used in preserving food color, juices, and nutritional content. Boilable bags market is growing because of the exceptional qualities which these bags provide like preserving moisture, serving as an odor barrier and preserving the nutrition of the food. The other driving force for the boilable bags market is the vacuum seal which helps in keeping the air and moisture away from getting into food and destroying it.

Most plastic bags cannot be used for storing food since they can be harmful for consumption but boilable bags are made with materials which do not react with the products kept inside and keep it safe and eatable. This has driven the boilable bags market. Boilable bags can be used at high temperatures because of their efficiency of not contaminating the food.

One of the restraints of boilable bags market is the availability of cheap alternatives which can replace them. Another factor affecting the growth of boilable bags is the proper disposal of these bags, if not done properly it can affect the environment.

Market Segmentation:

The boilable bags market is segmented on the basis of the temperature, by the type of products, by application and region.

On the basis of the temperature, the boilable bags market is segmented into high temperature and low-temperature boilable bags.

On the basis of the applications, the boilable bags market is segmented into poultry, meat bags, vegetable bags, storing fish, pre – cooked foods, advance meal preparation and can also be used for medical processes or procedures

On the basis of geographies, the boilable bags market is segmented across 7 key regions; Latin America, North America, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Japan. North America has the highest market share of boilable bags market because of the high amount of packaged foods used there. Growing campers and young population have also driven the growth of boilable bags market in this region. Europe and Latin America are also expected to have a significant market share in the boilable bags market. Boilable bags market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period because of the growing food and packaging industry in this region.

Few of the major key players active in the boilable bags market includes PackitGourmet LLC, Impact Corporation, AR-BEE Transparent Products Inc, Universal plastic bag corporation, Delstar Technologies Inc, Aceco Industrial Packaging, Peace Products Co, Golden Eagle Extrusions Inc, Maco PKG and Ultravack Solutions.