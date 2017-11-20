Sports supplements are dietary products designed to meet nutritional needs of sports person. Nutritional ingredients used in these sports supplements are proteins, vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and others. However due to increasing life-taking diseases, people move towards healthy lifestyle through fitness clubs and healthy diets. These sports supplements provide nutritional diet to enhance the overall performance of the body. Major function of this product is to provide physical strength in sports.

Many health and fitness clubs are the major driving factors of the global sports supplements market.Increasing acceptance of supplements in order to maintain healthy physic is driving the demand sports supplements of around the world. The market is propelled by increasing income of people and spending power. Moreover, people getting more conscious about their health will also impact the market in the coming years. Rising consumer health awareness is also expected to boost the global sports supplements market. In addition, people are opting for yoga, healthy food, and gym to lead healthy lifestyle. Growing demand for dietary and health supplements will foster the growth of the global sports supplements market. Further, product promotions of the sports supplements by fitness shows will also impact the growth in a positive way. However, low-quality products and high cost are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market in future. Also, presence of local brands and lack of proper regulations may restrain the market growth.

The global sports supplements market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as fitness clubs, drug stores, supermarkets, online, health food stores, and pharmacies. Out of which, food stores segment accounted for highest market globally. Also, online segment is anticipated to show significant growth in the market in the near future. Based on the product, the global market is segmented as protein and non-protein products. The protein products segment is the leading segment in the global market and is expected to continue this trend in future.

North America holds the largest market share in the global sports supplements market. The U.S. and Europe also contributed majorly to overall growth of the market for sports supplement products owing to economic stability. Asia Pacific is expected to be the emerging market for the sports supplements.

Some of the key players dominating the global sports supplements market include Plethico Pharmaceuticals Limited, Glanbia Plc., Universal Nutrition, GNC Holdings, Inc., and NBTY. Other key players in the global market are Creative Edge Nutrition, Scitec Nutrition, MaxiNutrition, Enervit S.p.A., and Herbalife Ltd.

Global Sports Supplements Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

