Safety And Eyewash Shower Market: Overview

In case of an accident, especially chemical, safety and eyewash shower is used in order to flush the eyes or other parts of the body. Clear sign indications should be made in order to locate this device and should be installed by every organization where they use the toxic materials.

Safety And Eyewash Shower Market: Facts

According to the ANSI Z358.1 specifications, the eyewash stations should have a flow of 0.4gpm and that too at 30 psi. The nozzles should be mounted at somewhat 33 and 45 Inches on top of the floor and it should be minimum 6 Inches away from any kind of obstruction. With the help of the eyewash gauge, the flow pattern should be tested and verified.

Safety And Eyewash Shower Market: Segmentation

The global market for the safety and eyewash shower is fragmented into its product type, installation type, and application. Based on the product type, the global market is segregated into personal eyewash, a combination of shower and eye/face wash, portable eye/face wash, and drench shower. Based on the type of the installation, the market is categorized into the ceiling mounted, wall mounted, barrier-free wall mounted, floor mounted, and portable. Based on the application, the market is divided into healthcare facilities, laboratories, industries, and school and university.

Safety And Eyewash Shower Market: Growth Factors

In the coming years, one of the biggest factors that are going to drive the safety and eyewash shower market is the expanding industrialization. In the recent years, the government has imposed many regulations against the toxic materials and the safety measures of the workplace thus becoming mandatory to install the safety and the eyewash showers. All these factors are driving the safety and the eyewash shower market. There are certain factors that will hamper the growth of the market. Among them, the rise in the use of the robotics in several industrial applications is the major factor that will restrain the development of the market. The other factors that will limit the growth of the market are in the low-scale industries the adoption of the new technologies and equipment is low and the overall cost of the safety and eyewash showers installation is also high thus refraining the manufacturers.

Safety And Eyewash Shower Market: Regional Analysis

There will be a significant market growth in Asia Pacific and the North American region owing to factors such as the growing chemical industry and the rapid industrialization. In Asia Pacific region, Japan is witnessing an increasing development in the safety and eyewash shower market owing to the expanding chemical industry. In the regions such as Eastern Europe and Latin America, the market will develop tremendously due to the increasing requirement for the quality eyewash showers and the expansion in other related end-user industries.

Safety And Eyewash Shower Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the safety and eyewash shower market comprise Bradley Corporation, Krugman Nodduschar AB, Hughes Safety Showers, National Safety Solution, Tahori Enterprises, Ashley Safety Shower and Eyewash Station, Acron Engineering Company, Inc., Haws Co., Method Enterprises Sdn. Bhd., Encon Safety Products, Inc., Super Safety Services, Enware Australia Pty Limited, Guardian Equipment, Syspal Ltd., and Unique Safety Services.

