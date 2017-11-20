Pinnacle ENT Associates, LLC (PENTA), the largest Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT), Allergy and Audiology practice in the Philadelphia area, announced today that five of its physicians were named to the 2017 Top Doctors list by Main Line Today (MLT).

The Top Doctors list by MLT includes Pennsylvania-licensed physicians who were nominated by their peers and vetted through the publication’s editorial process. The PENTA doctors who were nominated, voted for by peer physicians, reviewed and featured on this year’s list include:

• Andrew Chuma; named a Top Doctor by MLT in 2001, 2003, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017

• Timothy Downey; named a Top Doctor by MLT in 2013, 2016 and 2017

• Michael Hoffmann; named a Top Doctor by MLT in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017

• Michael Ward; named a Top Doctor by MLT in 2001, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017

• Mark Surkin; named a Top Doctor by MLT in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017

“On behalf of my colleagues and myself, I’m pleased to rejoin Main Line Today’s list of Top Doctors, which empowers individuals in the Philadelphia region to make informed decisions about the physicians they choose and the quality of care they receive,” said Mark Surkin, MD, FACS, physician at PENTA. “The MLT award’s program is both a helpful benchmark for patients and esteemed accolade for physicians and I’m proud to be among this 2017’s recognized healthcare professionals.”

“Congratulations to each of our award-winning physicians on being renamed to Main Line Today’s respected Top Doctors list,” said Robert Connelly, CEO of PENTA. “Our commitment to sustained education and innovative treatment are just two reasons why our team members continue to be recognized as leading healthcare professionals in the Philadelphia area.”

For more information on PENTA’s award-winning physicians or 15 office locations in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.PENTAdocs.com.