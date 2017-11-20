While there are many pharmaceutical companies in the country only a few rank among the top not only for their business excellence but also their service towards the community. Pharamasynth is one such company that is known for its commitment and dedication in serving the ailing humanity of the nation with the help of their world class top quality medicines within affordable range. The company has started its business operations in the year 1984 with setting up two manufacturing units one in Delhi and the other one in Haridwar and within no time has reached great heights with their state of the art manufacturing infrastructure and advanced technology to produce contamination free medicines that are useful to the people suffering with different kinds of disease. The company produced a range of medicines in different categories like ethical range, hospital range and also patriotic range that are of great demand to treat various types of diseases prevailing in the country. The company has the best manufacturing infrastructure along with experienced and expert technicians who are regularly undergo in-house training to catch up with the technological changes happening in the industry and the drug production line. The company has the capacity to bring out various kinds of drugs in the form of tablets, orals, ointments, creams, ear drops, enema and many more in various dosage forms that suit to the requirement of the end users.

With this capacity to produce quality medicines with stringent quality control methods Pharamsynth has also been ranked as the best pharma contract manufacturer for companies who would like to outsource their drug production process. This would surely save the client companies to focus on research and development along with marketing of their brand in the industry while the production process is taken care by the contract company. Pharamasynth has some of the best clientele availing their services as pharma contract manufacturer to meet their drug manufacturing requirements. This would also help Pharamasynth to optimise their production capacity in the drug manufacturing units and helping other companies to cut down costs on infrastructure. Being among the top pharmaceutical companies in the country, Pharamsynth has vision beyond manufacturing of drugs and actively participate in many social activities that would be helpful for the betterment of the society. This is what has won the company many national and international acclaims for their service orientation and fair business practices in the country.

