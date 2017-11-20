Market Segmentation:

The Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market is segmented on the target substrate, end use, and region. On the basis of target substrate the market is divided into metal, glass, plastic, composite, and wood. Among these types of substrate the metal segment is holding major share of market on account of an increasing demand of abrasives in shaping, smoothing, and cleaning of metal parts in vast number of industries. The major end users such as automotive, railway, construction and other industries are heavily dependent on use of non-woven abrasive during cleaning and maintenance operations. This is projected to boost growth of the Global Non-Woven Abrasive during the forecast period. Apart from metal substrate, glass and wood segments are also holding significant share of the market with an increasing demand of these materials in numerous industries.

Based on end use, the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market is segmented into transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, and others. Global transportation industry is growing at highest rate among the other end users of Non-Woven Abrasive, which is attributed to an ever increasing demand of automotive and aircrafts from developing countries, along with the rising trading around the world. Construction activities are constantly heading north on account of increasing need of better infrastructure and shelter to the rapidly growing population, which may witness growth in demand of Non-Woven Abrasive during the review period There is a steady rise in penetration of electricity in hitherto untapped remote areas, which is expected to fuel the demand of the product in this sector. In coming years the use electric vehicle and portable electronics industry is anticipated to rise manifolds to propel growth of the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market. Moreover, rapid industrialization in developing countries would increase the demand of non-woven abrasive in manufacturing and maintaining industrial machinery.

Market Overview:

Non-Woven Abrasive are generally made up of an open nylon filament web to which abrasive grain is bonded. It exhibits many advantageous properties such as greater resilience, comfort, resistance to water, and non-rusting anility, which driving its use in portable grinding, sanding and finishing operations. Abrasives are used very extensively in a wide variety of industrial, domestic, and technological applications. Common uses for abrasives include grinding, polishing, buffing, honing, cutting, drilling, sharpening, smoothening, lapping, and sanding of the substrate. Non-Woven Abrasive are primarily used for cleaning and finishing the metal. It plays a major role to give surface finish and shape to the required material. The Global Abrasive Market is to growing at higher CAGR of nearly 6.5% during the review period, which is expected to fuel demand of the product. The Global transportation Industry is the largest consumer of Non-Woven Abrasive, as of 2016 and is estimated grow at the highest CAGR on account of ever increasing trade around the world during the forecast period. Increasing demand of electronic devise with an advent of digitization and handset penetration. In addition to this electrical industry is fetching significant share of overall demand of the product to help push growth of the market forward.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are the five key regions in which the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market is divided. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR region in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market. It accounts for over 40% share of the overall Non-Woven Abrasive Market. India, Japan and China are the leading markets in this region due to growing demand of the product by emerging end use industries in this region such as electrical & electronics and automotive, along with building & construction. North America is the second largest region, in terms of market size, with U.S. holding major share of the regional market. Growth of the market in this region is attributed to the growing transportation industry and reconstruction activities in this region. Following North America, Europe is a significant region, in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market. Germany, U.K., France and Italy are the contributors to the regional market. The overall production of vehicle in the world is dominated by Europe and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period to boost demand of Non-Woven Abrasive in this region. The Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR owing to the increasing construction activities and rapidly growing sports industry during the forecast period. Lastly, Latin America is anticipated to gain momentum to join hands with leading regions in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market are 3M (U.S.), Saint-Gobain 1998-2017 (U.S.), Mirka Ltd. (Canada), sia Abrasives Industries AG (U.K.), DEWALT (U.S.), Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH (Germany), ARC ABRASIVES, INC. (U.S.), Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Co., Ltd. (China), NIHON KENSHI Co., LTD (Japan), Kanai Juyo Kogyo Co.,Ltd (Japan), Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive Co., Ltd. (China),and Tailin (Philippines), among others.

Key Points from Table of Contents:

