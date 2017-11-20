Michael Kors, a well-known manufacturer of watches has launched a new collection of watches for the Indian market. These watches have been developed according to the latest fashion trends to match up with the preferences of people who follow fashion with deep interest.

The Michael Kors MK 3365 which forms a part of this collection comes with an interesting range of features which make it a viable option for fashion lovers. It has an analogue feature and a case size of 33mm. Crafted with a high level of precision to match the preferences of the women of today, the timepiece has a gold colored bezel.

The strap of the watch has been created from high quality stainless steel. It has quartz movement and has a water resistance capacity up to 50 meters. The watch has a gold colored dial and a 2 year warranty. It comes with a round case shape.

Michael Kors Darci MK 3190 on the other hand is a viable option for women who are looking for a watch which matches with all types of outfits. It has a case size of 39 mm and has an analogue movement. The strap of the watch has been made from premium quality of stainless steel. Made from mineral glass material, it is resistant to scratches and therefore has a long lifespan.

The watch has quartz movement and a water resistance capacity up to 50 meters. It has a 2 year warranty and comes with a round shaped case. The timepiece has a silver colored dial.

Michael Kors Kerry MK 3397 has been designed for women who would love to flaunt a glamorous look wherever they go. The watch has an analogue movement and comes with a dial which has a mother of pearl color. It comes with a 37 mm stainless steel case. The watch has quartz movement and a water resistance capacity up to 50 meters. Therefore, it can be worn even during the rainy season.

The bezel of the watch has been created from the best quality of stainless steel. Created using high quality mineral glass, it is resistant to all types of scratches and therefore can stand the test of time for years together. The watch has a rose gold bezel and has analogue feature. It goes well with formal as with formal as well as casual outfits. Therefore, it can be worn anywhere, on any occasion.

The price of Michael Kors watches has been decided keeping in touch with the spending capacity of the buyers. Having a look at the existing discounts and special offers can help buyers to get watches of their choice within their budget.

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

