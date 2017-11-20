Future Market Insights (FMI) released its latest report titled, “Membrane Treatment Chemical; Wastewater Treatment to gain traction – Global Market Assessment and Forecast to 2020”. According to the report, the global membrane chemical market was valued at US$ 1013.8 Mn in 2013 and is expected to demonstrate a considerable CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for process water across various end-use sectors such as municipal, power, food and beverage, desalination, paper and pulp, chemicals, pharmaceutical and others is one of the key growth drivers for the global membrane chemicals market. However, patents and regulatory hurdles will decelerate the growth of the global membrane market during the forecast period. On the other hand, dynamic growth in industrial output in emerging economies coupled with increased focus on wastewater recycling will further accelerate the demand for membrane chemicals.

Membrane chemicals market is mainly segmented on the basis of product, region, and end-user.

Geographically, the global membrane chemical market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Latin America. Among these, North America region is forecast to witness a surge in the global membrane chemicals due to rising demands from end-use industries such as power, desalination, municipal, and chemical. Furthermore, presence of wide coal reserves in APAC region offers healthy market scope for membrane chemicals market in power sector. Therefore, APAC is expected to surpass North America in terms of value and volume share by 2020, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.1% between 2014 and 2020. However, Middle East and Eastern Europe are anticipated to display a vigorous demand for membrane chemicals in the near future.

By end use sectors, the global membrane chemicals market is segmented into wastewater treatment, power, desalination, chemicals, paper and pulp, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Among all the aforementioned segments, wastewater sector is estimated to be the largest segment for the global membrane chemicals market through 2020. Furthermore, desalination segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.4% in the global membrane chemicals market between 2014 and 2020.

By application type, the global membrane chemicals market is segmented into scale inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, biocides, pH adjusters, and dechlorinants. Among aforesaid segments, the scale inhibitor segment dominates the global membrane chemicals market and is projected to continue its dominance in terms of value during forecast period. Moreover, biocides segment is expected to double the revenue by 2020, registering robust CAGR of 12.2% between 2014 and 2020.

Key player in the global membrane chemicals market are BWA Water Additives, Lenntech, Genesys International, Kemira, and Nalco Holding Company.

