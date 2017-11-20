Liquid saturated polyester resin is a kind of saturated polyester resin in which the polyester backbone is saturated. Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin is categorized by Application and Region.

Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Study

Liquid saturated polyester resin is one of the type of saturated polyester in which the polyester backbone is saturated, thus they are not as reactive as unsaturated polyesters. Comparatively they possess low molecular weight which makes them suitable for production of plasticizers and as reactants in the manufacturing of urethane polymers, and in linear high molecular weight thermoplastics such as PET. Most commonly reactant for the saturated polyesters is glycol and an acid or anhydride. They offer excellent weather resistance, chemical resistance, provide adhesion to various kind of substrates thus find wide application scope as automotive paints, can & coil coating, industrial paints, flexible & rigid packaging, and others.

Market Segmentation

Globally, liquid saturated polyester resin market is segmented on the basis of application such as automotive paints, can & coil coating, industrial paints, flexible & rigid packaging, and others. Among these, can & coil coating and automotive paints are expected to hold the larger share as compared to other segments. Rising demand for consumer goods in numerous countries across the globe is the main factor for the significant growth of the segment in the upcoming years.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4406 .

Segmentation

The global liquid saturated polyester resin market is classified on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into flexible & rigid packaging, automotive paints, can & coil coating, industrial paints, and others. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global liquid saturated polyester resin market are Royal DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), Evonik Industries (Germany), The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd (Japan), Stepan Company (U.S.), Arkema S.A. (France), Allnex Group (Belgium), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Thai Urethane Plastic Co.,Ltd. (Thailand), NOVARESINE SRL (Italy), Karna Paints (India), Worlee-Chemie GmbH (Germany), and others

Get Complete Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/liquid-saturated-polyester-resin-market-4406