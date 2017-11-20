Limitless Office Products, a North Texas printing company and office supply , print, furniture and technology retailer, has recently signed a contract to print all non-curriculum instructional supplies for Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the 2017-2018 school year.

The Dallas Independent School District is the second-largest public school district in Texas, and the 14th largest school district in the nation, encompassing the cities of: Dallas, Cockrell Hill, Seagoville, Addison, Wilmer and parts of Carrollton, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Farmers Branch, Garland, Grand Prairie, Highland Park, Hutchins, Lancaster and Mesquite.

With 230 schools, nearly 20,000 dedicated professionals, and 157,000 students in pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade, the DISD contract is one of Limitless Office Products’ largest printing jobs.

Limitless Office Products has previously held contracts with other Independent School Districts (ISD) such as Plano ISD, McKinney ISD, Mesquite ISD, and Frisco ISD.

“We enjoy working with school districts because we feel that we are helping the community by printing information and products that are important, as well as make a difference, in young students lives,” said Mita Guha, President at Limitless Office Products.

Most recently, Limitless Office Products printed all classroom teaching aides for Plano ISD and was awarded with the printing of all instructional supplies during the upcoming school year at Frisco ISD.

About Limitless Office Products:

Limitless Office Products is a printing company, and office supply, furniture, technology, print and paper retailer . Located at 1106 Commerce Drive in Richardson, Texas, Limitless Office Supplies is able to handle printing jobs and solutions all over North Texas.

