• China offers 18 Blocks in its Offshore Spanning over 52, 000 Sq Km

• Indonesia Invites Bids for 3 Non-Conventional Blocks in Java, Kalimantan

• BP and CNPC to Explore ShaleGas in China

• Norway Awards 56 offshore Licenses In Mature Areas

• Eni Signs Offshore Morocco Exploration Permits

• AbuDhabi’s Adnoc Looking for More Partners At Onshore Oil Fields

• ExxonMobil to Buy Stake in Giant Mozambique Gas Field

• Mozambique to announce new licensing round in 2017

• Egypt to Search for Oil in Iraq in First Foreign Venture

• Israel to accelerate Offshore Gas Exploration by Mid 2016

• Equatorial Guinea Plans To Launch Offshore Bidding Round In 2016

• Mexico to offer 9.7 Billion Boe reserves in Deepwater for Exploration through 2019

• Number of Wells Drilled in 2016 to be lower by 15% in Canada

• Kaikias discovery in GOM estimated to exceed 100 million BOE reserves

• Ecopetrol to Explore in Four oil Blocks in the GulfofMexico

• Statoil to Exit from Chukchi Sea offshore Alaska

• Brazil’s First Oil Auction in 2 Years Seen Worst Oil Round in Decade

