More than 200 companies have registered for these trade fairs and will be presenting solutions from fields such as packaging machines and machines and equipment for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, automation technology and components/auxiliaries as well as recycling and environmental technology (pacprocess India) on approximately 11,000 square metres. Also on display will be packaging materials and accessories as well as machinery and technology for the manufacturing of packaging and packaging aids (indiapack). The ranges of the trade fair trio of the interpack alliance are complemented with machines and equipment for the manufacturing of food, confectionary and bakery products (food pex India). drink technology India organised concurrently by Messe München focuses on the segments of beverages and liquid foods. Germany, China and Taiwan will organise official country pavilions.

The long established ‘ISPI – International Summit for Packaging Industry’ now organised by the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) in parallel with these trade fairs this year comes under the heading of ‘Packaging – the Growth Driver’. This title was chosen in view of the importance of the packaging industry for economic growth in India. The development of the process chain from

packaging raw materials to retail packaging is both an indicator of, and driver for, this dynamically growing economy. Focal themes of the summit, centring on the promising Indian market, include technical issues associated with packaging food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and healthcare products. Further subjects include sustainable packaging and zero-waste approaches to packaging as well as packaging design and printing.

The trade fair trio comprising pacprocess India, indiapack and food pex India is held every year. Next year Mumbai will host the event. Pursuant to the cooperation agreement recently concluded with the interpack alliance the Italian machinery producers’ association UCIMA will support marketing of the Indian events by canvassing visitors and organising an Italian pavilion from 2018. The drink technology India trade fair organised by Messe München will also be held concurrently again next year.

11 October 2017

About interpack alliance

The interpack alliance comprises events of Messe Düsseldorf that form part of the Processing & Packaging portfolio. Exhibitors and visitors can recognise the corresponding trade fairs by an umbrella brand that is oriented towards its counterpart – interpack, the world’s most important event in the packaging industry and related process industries. In addition to the flagship trade fair giving the alliance its name the interpack alliance includes the trade fairs upakovka (Moscow), food pex (Shanghai), bulk pex (Shanghai), pacpro Asia (Shanghai), pacprocess India/IndiaPack and food pex India (Mumbai, New Delhi), pacprocess Tehran (Tehran), components (Düsseldorf), food processing & packaging exposyum Kenya (Nairobi), indopack (Jakarta) as well as process expo (Chicago). The Chinese events are held together every two years as the Shanghai World of Packaging (swop). The interpack alliance targets the segments food, beverages, confectionery and pastries, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, non-food consumer goods as well as capital goods on important growth markets – with focal themes differing by event. The trade fairs in China, India, Iran and Russia are exclusively supported by the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association, UCIMA.