Elevated Roofing, premier commercial and residential roofing and gutter company located in Frisco, Texas, has recently hired Kelly Gallagher as Director of Marketing.

Previously, in 2015, Gallagher worked for Elevated Roofing in the operations department. After a short time away, she couldn’t be more excited to be back working at Elevated Roofing again.

“Elevated Roofing is near-and-dear to my heart, so I, of-course, was thrilled to return as Director of Marketing,” Gallagher said.

“On top of Elevated Roofing being an incredible family-owned-and-operated business , my co-workers have become family. For this reason, I love seeing the results of their success and growth, and am excited to be a contributing factor in the future.”

Before Gallagher’s recent tenure with Elevated Roofing, she gained traction across various industries, including: roofing, construction, solar, quality assurance, software/hardware and more.

At the start of her career Gallagher received her B.A. from St. Edward’s University, and then went on to earn an MBA. Not stopping there, she was also awarded the internationally recognized PMP from the Project Management Institute.

With this background, Gallagher went on to create a successful professional career for herself.

Gallagher worked for Michael Dell offering training for global companies like Dell and Motorola, built a residential and commercial general contracting and roofing company (as co-owner & operator), and reached an impressive $5.6 million in sales (including large construction projects, like Wesway Ford, Dallas Morning News, Huffines Chevrolet, etc.), all while single-handedly raising two boys and teaching yoga.

Gallagher’s Company Recognition and Awards include:

– Ranked #93 in the 2012 Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Co.

– Ranked #86 in the 2013 Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Co.

– Ranked in the Roofing Magazine TOP 100 in Roofing

– Fastest Growing Construction company in Texas

Throughout her professional career, Gallagher gained expertise in the following areas: TPO roofing (thermoplastic polyolefin), PVC roofing (polyvinyl chloride), modified bitumen roofing systems, foam roofing, asphalt roofing, EPDM (elastomeric) coatings, and metal and slate roofs.

Gallagher’s background and expertise make her a great fit for the Director of Marketing position at Elevated Roofing, where she handles marketing for commercial roofing as well as offers support in the areas of management, growth, leadership, B2B and B2C relationships, advertising and events.

About Elevated Roofing:

