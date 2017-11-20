Lasercare Eye Center has announced that Doctor Vu Tran has joined their practice. Dr Tran brings years of experience and expertise to the practice. He provides services including Comprehensive eye care, Contact Lens exams, Diabetic eye care, Glaucoma care and is tasked with running the comprehensive eye care, dry eye clinic and post op care.

Doctor Tran graduated from UT Dallas in 2001 with a bachelor’s in Biology and in 2013 completed his optometric training at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He has Glaucoma sub specialization training and is a diabetic educator.

Dr. Tran is a member of the Texas Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association. Dr. Tran is licensed by both the Texas Optometry Board and the National Examiners in Optometry

ABOUT LASERCARE EYE CENTER

Founded in 2000, Lasercare Eye Center’s founder Sidney Gicheru MD has been committed to helping patients with many types of eye conditions. Lasercare Eye Center offers treatments including:

Refractive Cataract Surgery

Laser Cataract Surgery

Premium Cataract Lens Implants

iDesign Custom LASIK

LASIK

Las Eye Surgery

Lasercare Eye Center’s primary focus is to provide great individualized service at affordable prices. They offer great financing options for those who wish to permanently correct their vision with the use of surgery. The Dallas Fort Worth practice has been the first or one of the first to offer several cutting edge vision procedures including:

ORA SMART VISION

ReSTOR 3.0 and 2.5 Multifocal Lens Implants

True Laser Cataract Surgery

SMILE Vision Correction

In addition to their surgical procedures, Lasercare Eye Center also performs comprehensive eye exams and correction with eyeglasses and contact lenses.

