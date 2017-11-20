Global Diphenylamine (DPA) Market Information: by Application (Antioxidants, Fungicide, Chemical Intermediate, and others), by End Use Industry (Automotive, Agriculture, Cosmetics & Personal Care, General Industry, Plastics & Rubber, and others), and by Region- Forecast till 2023

Synopsis of Diphenylamine Market:

Diphenylamine (DPA) is a solid crystalline organic compound with a chemical formula (C6H5)2NH. Diphenylamine is a derivative of aniline, in which amine is bounded by two phenyl groups. DPA is used as an antioxidant in a broad range of industrial and transport lubricants owing to its excellent protection against high temperature oxidation. Moreover, it is widely used as a fungicide, chemical intermediates, and antioxidant in numerous end use industries such as agriculture, automotive, general industry, cosmetics & personal care, plastics & rubber, and others.

As per our analysis, some of the important market factors and trends identified in the global diphenylamine market include rising automotive production & sales, growing mining activities, and rapid urbanization. Rising usage in agricultural activities coupled with the rise in the demand for quality crop production is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing investment in the mining & construction activities as well as expansion of general industry in developing regions is predicted to fuel market growth. Rising demand for lightweight passenger vehicles and heavy duty commercial vehicles have boosted the global automotive production, which in turn, is expected to raise the diphenylamine based lubricants during the review period. Furthermore, rising investment in the construction activities such as colleges, hotels, hospitals, and stadiums are expected to fuel the demand for DPA. However, rising consumer awareness regarding the toxicity level associated with DPA is predicted to hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

The global diphenylamine market consists of five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period due to the expansion of end use industries such as agriculture, automotive, and plastic & rubber among others. The demand for diphenylamine is expected to surge in various countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Japan, Vietnam, and Malaysia owing to approval of large scale residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial construction projects. Moreover, growing purchasing power, availability of low cost raw material, labor & land, and moderately stringent regulatory framework are some of the important factors for the regional market growth.

From the last few years, Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market for diphenylamine followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to witness a moderate growth in diphenylamine market due to the recovery of industrial sector coupled with rising investments to revitalize construction & mining industry over the assessment period. North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are among the major contributors in the regional DPA market growth and are predicted to see a significant regional market growth. In South America, specifically in Mexico DPA market is expected to grow significantly owing to the tremendous growth in automotive sector. While in European countries such as Russia, France, Italy, Germany, and the U.K have emerged as important consumer markets on account of developed end use industries and increasing expenditure on R&D and innovation. However, stringent regulatory framework in these region is expected to hinder market growth during the corresponding period. Latin American countries such as Brazil and Colombia are also anticipated to witness steady growth owing to the riding consumer spending on cosmetics products along with the involvement of new business models. The Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness a steady growth during the review period 2017-2023. Heavy investment in institutional as well as commercial construction sector in Turkey, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is predicted to positively influence the industrial growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global diphenylamine market is classified on the basis of application, end use industry, and region. On the basis of application, diphenylamine market is segmented into antioxidants, fungicide, chemical intermediate, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the DPA market is segmented into automotive, agriculture, cosmetics & personal care, general industry, plastics & rubber, and others. On the basis of regions, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global diphenylamine market are BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.), Chemtura Corporation (U.S.), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Duslo, a.s. (Slovakia), Seiko Chemical Co.,Ltd. (Japan), SONGWON (South Korea), Nantong Xinbang Chemical Technology Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and JIANGSU FEIYA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD (China)

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

