Digital marketing software is a tool to perform marketing of a product or services via digital media. The software assists in promoting the brand by enhancing customer’s experiencethrough a digital channel. Increasing competition has compelled marketer to change marketing strategies and also growing internet penetration are two factors attributing to increase the adoption of digital marketing software for the organization.

Digital marketing software facilitates better client interaction and also assist in maintaining and sustaining long-term relationships with clients through social network sites, mobile application and instant messaging.

Digital Marketing Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

Surging budget for digital marketing, emerging social media platform, increasing internet subscribers and growing adoption of the mobile device are the factor responsible for the growth of the digital marketing software market over the forecast period.

Additionally, digital marketing cloud software is expected to propel the market growth owing to its various attributes such as easy accessibility, cost effectiveness, automatic integrations and minimum IT investment. Further, growing inclination towards mobile marketing and social media marketing are the two factors coupled together to drive the digital marketing software market in recent years.

Global Digital Marketing Software Market: Market Segmentation

Global Digital Marketing Software Market can be divided into five segments, based on Service, Software, Deployment, Application, and Region.

Global Digital Marketing Software Market: Regional Trend

North America is expected to dominate the digital marketing software market owing to increasing its vertical application. Further, countries such as U.S and Canada are projected to exhibit the smooth growth rate regarding revenue, due to the substantial increase in offering value-added customer services.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate, owing to increasing penetration towards software implementation in the organization, further countries such as India and China are fastest emerging countries regarding technology and software products, due to the presence of economic labor availability.

Global Digital Marketing Software Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the digital marketing software market include SAS Institute Inc, Adobe Systems, Hewlett-Packard (HP), IBM Corporation, Hubspot, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP AG, Marketo, and Salesforce.Com Inc.