According to a new report, Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is expected to attain a market size of $28.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market are raising adoption of cloud infrastructure and mobile applications, and rapidly growing demand from Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), largely due to the increasing need optimize business process efficiency and transparency.
The cloud ERP market is segmented based on components, functions, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and region. Within the components, the solution component holds the maximum market share in 2016. The service segment on the other hand would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapidly growing adoption of cloud ERP within the large enterprises and SMEs from diverse industry verticals for such hosted ERP solutions & services has significantly contributed to the growth of the cloud ERP market. In addition, favorable government policies on implementation of IT infrastructure across enterprises would have significant impact on the market growth. Within the function segment, the finance function segment would be the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Efficient and reliable management of various financial activities such as accounting, assets management, investments, and cash flow management are the major factors that would drive the demand for the function segment during the forecast period. The operations function segment is the largest segment with maximum market share of cloud ERP market in 2016, due to significant demand for such solutions across business operations processes from various industry verticals.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CA, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation and VMware, Inc.
Segmentation
Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Component Type
Solution
Services
Professional
Implementation
Consulting & Training
Support & Maintenance
Managed
Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Function
Operations
Marketing
Finance
Human Resource
Sales
Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Deployment Type
Public
Private
Hybrid
Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Vertical
BFSI
Manufacturing
Government
Aerospace & Defense
Education
Telecom & IT
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
Others
Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Geography
North America Cloud ERP Market
US. Cloud ERP Market
Canada Cloud ERP Market
Mexico Cloud ERP Market
Rest of North America Cloud ERP Market
Europe Cloud ERP Market
Germany Cloud ERP Market
UK. Cloud ERP Market
France Cloud ERP Market
Russia Cloud ERP Market
Spain Cloud ERP Market
Italy Cloud ERP Market
Rest of Europe Cloud ERP Market
Asia-Pacific Cloud ERP Market
China Cloud ERP Market
Japan Cloud ERP Market
India Cloud ERP Market
South Korea Cloud ERP Market
Singapore Cloud ERP Market
Malaysia Cloud ERP Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Cloud ERP Market
LAMEA Cloud ERP Market
Brazil Cloud ERP Market
Argentina Cloud ERP Market
UAE Cloud ERP Market
Saudi Arabia Cloud ERP Market
South Africa Cloud ERP Market
Nigeria Cloud ERP Market
Rest of LAMEA Cloud ERP Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
oracle corporation
SAP SE
CA, Inc.
com, Inc.
Epicor Software Corporation.
VMware, Inc.
