According to a new report, Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is expected to attain a market size of $28.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market are raising adoption of cloud infrastructure and mobile applications, and rapidly growing demand from Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), largely due to the increasing need optimize business process efficiency and transparency.

The cloud ERP market is segmented based on components, functions, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and region. Within the components, the solution component holds the maximum market share in 2016. The service segment on the other hand would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapidly growing adoption of cloud ERP within the large enterprises and SMEs from diverse industry verticals for such hosted ERP solutions & services has significantly contributed to the growth of the cloud ERP market. In addition, favorable government policies on implementation of IT infrastructure across enterprises would have significant impact on the market growth. Within the function segment, the finance function segment would be the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Efficient and reliable management of various financial activities such as accounting, assets management, investments, and cash flow management are the major factors that would drive the demand for the function segment during the forecast period. The operations function segment is the largest segment with maximum market share of cloud ERP market in 2016, due to significant demand for such solutions across business operations processes from various industry verticals.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CA, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation and VMware, Inc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-cloud-enterprise-resource-planning-erp-market/

Segmentation

Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Component Type

Solution

Services

Professional

Implementation

Consulting & Training

Support & Maintenance

Managed

Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Function

Operations

Marketing

Finance

Human Resource

Sales

Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Deployment Type

Public

Private

Hybrid

Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Telecom & IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Others

Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Geography

North America Cloud ERP Market

US. Cloud ERP Market

Canada Cloud ERP Market

Mexico Cloud ERP Market

Rest of North America Cloud ERP Market

Europe Cloud ERP Market

Germany Cloud ERP Market

UK. Cloud ERP Market

France Cloud ERP Market

Russia Cloud ERP Market

Spain Cloud ERP Market

Italy Cloud ERP Market

Rest of Europe Cloud ERP Market

Asia-Pacific Cloud ERP Market

China Cloud ERP Market

Japan Cloud ERP Market

India Cloud ERP Market

South Korea Cloud ERP Market

Singapore Cloud ERP Market

Malaysia Cloud ERP Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Cloud ERP Market

LAMEA Cloud ERP Market

Brazil Cloud ERP Market

Argentina Cloud ERP Market

UAE Cloud ERP Market

Saudi Arabia Cloud ERP Market

South Africa Cloud ERP Market

Nigeria Cloud ERP Market

Rest of LAMEA Cloud ERP Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

oracle corporation

SAP SE

CA, Inc.

com, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation.

VMware, Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Cloud ERP Market (2016-2022)

Europe Cloud ERP Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Cloud ERP Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Cloud ERP Market (2016-2022)