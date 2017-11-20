Bulk Container Packaging Market

The products utilized for the transporting and storing purposes of beverages, oils & fat, food products non-hazardous chemicals and pharmaceuticals in huge volumes and quantity are known as bulk container packaging. The widely used bulk container solutions across the world are bulk container liners, flexitanks, and flexible intermediate bulk containers.

The bulk container packaging market is segmented into its product, application, and regions. On the basis of product, the market is segregated into flexitanks, bulk container liners, and flexible intermediate bulk container. Based on the application, the market is categorized into chemicals and food and beverage. The geographical segmentation of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The growing adoption of the flexitank for the shipping of the non-hazardous chemicals and food ingredients is the main factor that is driving the global market. The flexitanks offer added advantages over the other bulk container products such as ISO containers, barrels or drums, and intermediate bulk containers. Moreover, flexitanks need the reduced amount of loading and installation time when compared to other packaging products of the bulk container. The flexitanks are suitable for the transportation of a range of food additives, beverages, and other liquids. These products offer many other advantages such as low contamination risk, high payloads, low weight, more space, and eco-friendliness that positively influence the growth of the bulk container packaging market. Flexible intermediate bulk container, bulk container liners, and flexitanks are regularly manufactured using the petrochemicals derivatives such as polypropylene and polyethylene. The fluctuating prices of the oil negatively affect the growth of the bulk container packaging market.

The North America dominated the bulk container packaging market. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing exports of corn, oilseeds, grain, and animal feed from the US. Moreover, the region also accounted for export of large volumes of beverage worldwide. These factors collectively increased the growth of the regional bulk container packaging market. Asia Pacific regional market expects displaying an extensive growth in the coming years. The increasing population of India and China has led to rising in imports of food and beverage. Along with this the varying lifestyles and the growing disposable income has led to increased consumption of juices, fruit, wine, beer, etc. which requires safe packaging for stretched distance transportation. These factors expect to favor the growth of the Asia Pacific bulk container packaging market in the coming years.

The bulk container packaging market includes major market players such as Qingdao LAF Packaging, Trust Flexitanks, KriCon, K Tank Supply Limited, Braid Logistics, Environmental Packaging Technologies, SIA Flexitanks, Shandong Anthente New Materials Technology, Trust Flexitanks, Büscherhoff Spezialverpackung, and MY Flexitank.