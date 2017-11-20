The Allergic Conjunctivitis Market deals with the development of treatment of allergic conjunctivitis. Swelling of conjunctiva due to allergy is known as allergic conjunctivitis. Generally, it is caused due to allergic reaction to substances like pollen, household dust, animal dander and mold spores especially during hay season.

The basic allergy symptoms of the conjunctivitis are red eyes, itchy eyes, watery eyes and burning eyes or puffy eyes in the morning. The types of diseases associated with allergic conjunctivitis are seasonal & perennial allergic conjunctivitis, giant, vernal kerato and atopic kerato conjunctivitis. To treat these diseases the market is providing various kinds of treatments such antihistamines, mast cell stabilizers, olopatadine, epinastine, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

Increasing number of patients suffering from allergic conjunctivitis coupled with growing awareness among the people about the disease are the major growth driving factors of the Allergic Conjunctivitis Market. Developing medical infrastructure in developing countries along with the improving lifestyle are the other factors that boost the market growth. Hence the treatments that are being used to reduce allergic conjunctivitis are gaining great demand. However, high cost associated with clinical trials hampering the market growth.

North America is dominating the Allergic Conjunctivitis Market and holds largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest growth due to increasing demand for the allergic conjunctivitis treatment. Also due to increasing medical infrastructure in the region making easy access for the treatments and also rapid urbanization and increasing pollution has resulted into higher cases for allergic conjunctivitis in the several regional countries.

Request For TOC @ http://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15388

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

According to IndustryARC findings, the Allergic Conjunctivitis Market can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of –

Disease Type: Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis, Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis, Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis, Vernal Kerato Conjunctivitis and Atopic Kerato Conjunctivitis.

Treatment Type: Antihistamines, Mast Cell Stabilizers, Olopatadine, Epinastine, Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs and Others.

Region: Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and Rest of the World.

Some of the key players involved in the Allergic Conjunctivitis Market according to IndustryARC are as follows:

Aciex Therapeutics

Allergan

Sirion Therapeutics

Laila Pharmaceuticals

Auven Therapeutics

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.industryarc.com/inquiry-before-buying.php?id=15388