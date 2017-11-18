Singapore the business hub of the planet is a breeding ground for new businesses and launches. With the state of the art infrastructure and conducive business environment Singapore is the dream destination for every business owner. Almost all major brands in the world have a presence in Singapore either in the form of a corporate office or a branch office. Given its cosmopolitan nature Singapore has always welcomed talent and quality services from across the world with open arms.

A lot of innovations in technology, new product launches, and important announcements from major corporations all happen in Singapore. A few days ago Singapore saw one such announcement from the market leader in Website Designing and Development StraitsLogic.

The promoters and management of Straitslogic were quite upbeat with the launch of their newly revamped website that will be catering not only to entrepreneurs within Singapore but to the whole world. StraitsLogic is not a new name in the digital world and has been around for quite some time. They had taken up the task of revamping and redesigning their website according to the changing market scenario.

The new website from Straitslogic has a clean and uncluttered design something they promise their prospective customers. The website has an improved functionality and has an enhanced rich content which focuses the aim and vision of the company to provide its customers quality designs and services in terms of app development and hosting services.

Straits Logic is known to create systems especially CRM and ERP’s that are scalable and flexible to allow its clients to maintain their agility in the ever changing landscape of the digital world.

Having a local presence in Singapore Organizations and the new age entrepreneurs have an advantage of fixing a meeting with people from StraitsLogic to discuss their requirements and set expectations and milestones while getting their websites or apps designed.

About StraitsLogic –

StraitsLogic is a Web Design and Development company offering Web Designing, Web Development, digital marketing, App Development, E-commerce and IT Maintenance services from Singapore. Based in Singapore StraitsLogic operates on a global level with a client base spread all across the world this is one company that delivers its services at your doorsteps via the World Wide Web.