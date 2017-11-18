Guangzhou, China – TuneMobie Software has officially released TuneMobie Apple Music Converter for Mac 2.7.1 today to fully support latest Mac 10.13 (macOS High Sierra). In this way, Apple Music subscribers now can enjoy their favorite Apple Music tracks on any devices by conversion on Mac 10.13. Besides, TuneMobie Software updates Windows to support multilingual interface as well as kicks off 2017 Thanksgiving deals, providing up to 55% off for all customers.

Apple Music Converter: Mac 10.13 supported and multilingual interface added

Since Apple Music’s debut in June 2015, many Mac users have been seeking for a way to enjoy their favorite Apple Music tracks on their iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle. When users try to sync downloaded Apple Music tracks to iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle, they will simply get an error message that “Apple Music songs cannot be copied to an iPod”. And TuneMobie Apple Music Converter was developed to solve such a problem. However, Apple released macOS High Sierra and TuneMobie Apple Music Converter for Mac V2.6.3 was confirmed that it wasn’t compatible with the Mac 10.13 system. With day-and-night work, finally, TuneMobie engineers have solved the compatibility problem and upgraded version to 2.7.1

“We have been working hard these days. We received lots of emails from our users saying that they couldn’t use TuneMobie Apple Music Converter after they upgraded their Mac system to High Sierra. We really appreciate our customers’ tolerant attitude to our developers. Some users even show their support to us by not upgrading Mac. We also thank all users for their patience as we keep them waiting for 50 days. Now please upgrade TuneMobie Apple Music Converter Mac version to 2.7.1 for free and upgrade your Mac to High Sierra without any worry.” Said David, the product manager of Apple Music Converter.

“We also updated Windows version to 2.2.8 with French and Japanese interface added. Besides, Audiobook to M4A conversion can now preserve chapter information like Mac version does. We take users feedback seriously and will keep on improving.”

Features and Benefits

As a team of skillful engineers, TuneMobie had already developed multiple software programs dedicated to iTunes multimedia conversion, including Apple Music Converter and M4V Converter Plus to meet the needs of any iTunes users.TuneMobie Apple Music Converter is the best program for enjoying Apple Music tracks and other iTunes audio files to MP3 or M4A you can use widely. Check the amazing features of TuneMobie Apple Music Converter below.

– Convert Apple Music tracks, M4B/AA/AAX audiobook, M4P and other iTunes audio files to MP3, M4A, WAV, FLAC, AC3, M4R, AU, MKA, etc.

– Keep ID3 tags, metadata and 100% audio quality.

– Perform at up to 16X faster conversion speed.

– Automatically rename and sort output files by ID3 tags.

– Keep audiobook chapters in output M4A.

– Fully compatible with latest Windows 10, Mac 10.13 and iTunes 12.7.1

For more information about the features, you can check the product page: http://www.tunemobie.com/apple-music-converter-mac/

Among all these features, TuneMobie Apple Music Converter is especially well known for its lossless conversion quality and 16X conversion speed, which makes it outstrip all the competitors easily. “Never stop playing, this is Apple’s slogan for Apple Music, and we make it true for Apple Music subscribers. With our program, you can enjoy Apple Music on any MP3 or M4A compatible devices including the old ones.” The product manager added.

2017 Thanksgiving Special Offer

TuneMobie Software kicked off 2017 Thanksgiving Special offer on November 14, 2017, and users can enjoy up to 55% discount for all TuneMobie lifetime and family licenses. The deals are valid from November 17 to November 30. Visit the link below to seize this chance.

http://www.tunemobie.com/happy-thanksgiving-2017.html

About TuneMobie

TuneMobie Software is a world-leading software development company dedicated to providing easy-to-use, powerful and affordable DRM removal solutions to all users around the world. With advanced technology, TuneMobie products has a world-class level of quality. TuneMobie also provides high-quality customer support.

At present, TuneMobie Software is proud to be equipped with an energetic and professional R&D team, conscientious and meticulous testing process as well as complete and prompt online help system. Your satisfaction is ultimate goal at TuneMobie, and we persistently spare no effort to improve it.

