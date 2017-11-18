With wide range of businesses involved in on-site field operations, the main challenge faced by these businesses is to track performance of field staff/salesperson. Generally, those businesses whose service area includes- Pharma, FMCG, Telecom, Banking & Insurance, Logistics/Courier, Home Service agency or any such fields face maximum challenges. So to simplify this, SerpentCS has built an application- Trackoo that offers real-time tour planning & tracking system for your field staff.

Trackoo app is the smartest innovation built with an aim of smart tracking of field staff/salesperson on OpenERP/Odoo platform. This new innovation has come up with newly designated features that includes-

Tour planner feature- to pre-plan the schedule of field staff/salesperson to serve respective areas

Management and allocation of field staff/salesperson is based on zone, state, city and area

Real-time GPS tracking for business/client/site location registration and field staff/salesperson reporting

Plan and optimize trip

Calculating deviation in actual and reported location

Real-time reporting with map view

The above-mentioned features helps the businesses and field staff/salesperson to maintain their flawless work record hassle-free by recording their services real-time. This results in a number of benefits for both- clients/businesses and field staff/salesperson. Right from offering simplified allocation process of field staff to real-time client’s business registration, everything is done with a single app. The address of client is auto-filled in the system using Google location feature. Besides that, the pre-defined monthly tour plan lets field staff/salesperson to know about its activities and areas to serve in advance. The GPS co-ordinates auto check-in and checks-out the salesperson while reducing any unwanted hassles.

As a result, with an aim to offer a comprehensive update on each and every action performed by the field staff/salesperson, Trackoo app has been built that defines unique tour plan for arranging scheduled visits to client’s place.

If you have any suggestions or inputs, you can drop at below given contact details.

Contact Details:

Website: http://serpentcs.in/

Address: 305, Siddhraj Zori, Near Kh-0 Circle, Vasna Hadmatiya, Gandhinagar 382423, Gujarat, India

Email id: contact@serpentcs.com

Contact No.: +91-903 347 2982, +91-987 935 4457