Studenting Era signed an MoU with AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) to facilitate AICTE approved academic institutions with services for their students & faculty. The MoU was signed at the AICTE office, New Delhi in a ceremony chaired by Prof A D Sahasrabudhe. Mr. Raja Dasgupta (CEO, Co-Founder of Studenting Era) and Prof A.P. Mittal (Member Secretary, AICTE) signed and exchanged the MoU in the presence of Ms. Ruchika Sarna and Mr. Abhishek Dey (Co-Founders and Directors of Studenting Era) and the senior management team from AICTE. The association will create opportunities to 3 million students and thousands of professors & faculty members from AICTE approved institutions to get access to services from Studenting Era (www.studentingera.com), the one stop student services portal.
