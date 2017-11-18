Gurugram, Delhi-NCR: Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces that its Gurugram, laboratory is among the first in India to be accredited to test to IS 9873:2017, Part 1,2,3,4,6,7,9 and IS 15644 (electrical toys) for toy certification by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The accreditation follows India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announcement on September 1st amending the import policy for toys under Indian Trade Classification (Harmonised System) [ITC (HS)], 2017. The notification requires imported toys to be accompanied with appropriate certifications under the new IS 9873 and IS 15644 standard.

As one of the largest service providers to the toy, games, and hard goods industry, this state-of-the art accredited laboratory will support toy retailers, brands, and manufacturers, in meeting the updated legislation and standard established by the industry. Through comprehensive testing and assurance services, Intertek helps clients verify the design, safety, and quality of a variety of toys and children’s products across their entire operations and supply chain which will seek to reduce risks caused by defective toys. Additionally this centre of excellence in Gurugram provides extensive capabilities for packaging and transit testing (ISTA series), furniture, paper, analytical, home decor and candle testing enabling Intertek to deliver superior customer service through operational excellence, customer knowledge & product leadership to its global customers.

John Qin, Sr. Vice President – Global Hardlines said, “We are very enthused by the new development and congratulate the team behind it. Intertek is committed to assisting clients meet regulatory requirements as well as their own standards. With this accreditation, our clients will be able to mitigate their risk by increasing speed to market through smooth entry into India.”

