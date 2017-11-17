The beverage can toppers are used as closing materials for packed as well as opened beverages and their market is likely to expand in the forecast period. The beverage can toppers also offer an eye-catching visual appeal to the product and are a part of product design and development. They also help in reducing the microbial activities over the freshly prepared beverages such as tea, coffee, fruit juices, vegetable juices, plant extract beverages and dairy based beverages, etc. They are also useful in keeping intact the carbonated drinks such as low calorie and zero calorie Pepsi, Coke, etc. Companies these days are trying to manufacture the beverage can toppers with the sustainability driven attributes. The advancements in the packaging technology have witnessed the introduction of improved functional features in the beverage can toppers manufacturing.

Beverage Can Toppers Market: Market Dynamics

The growing demand for the non-alcoholic beverages especially the ready-to-consume health drinks is fueling the growth of the beverage can toppers market. The increasing demand for craft beers across the globe especially in the APEJ and Eastern Europe is another driving factor for the growth of the beverage can toppers market. However, the concerns for global warming coupled with the excessive use of plastic for manufacturing the beverage can toppers; is a restraining factor for the growth of its market. Another restraining factor is the concern for depletion of natural resources used in the manufacture of metallic beverage can toppers. One of the prominent trends in the global beverage can toppers market is the inclusion of IoT (Internet of Things) with the beverage can toppers. Another prominent trend is the use of interactive packaging technology while manufacturing the beverage can toppers.

Beverage Can Toppers Market: Market Segmentation

The global beverage can toppers market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Others

It can be segmented on the basis of seal type:

One-time-usage

Re-sealable

It can also be segmented on the basis of material used for the manufacture:

Plastics

Metals

Paper

Others

Beverage Can Toppers Market: Segmentation Overview

The beverage can toppers can be further segmented into Crown, Metal screw cap, Maci-P, Maxi-PN, PT (Press On Twist) Cap, Rinpul-P Cap, Roll-On Cap, ROPP (Roll On Pilfer Proof) Cap, Twist-off cap etc. The crown-type beverage can toppers have high-speed applications in the packaging of beers and soft drinks. The rinpul-p-type beverage can toppers have applications in the packaging of fruit juices. The maxi-pn type is used for the packaging of sakes whereas the maxi-p-type is again used for the packaging of craft beers. The roll on type of beverage can toppers gives consumers safe openings and reclosing, also is ideal for packaging of baby juices.

The roll on pilfer proof topper comes up with a tamper evident band that breaks while opening the closure to verify the first opening seal. This is widely used for the packaging of health drinks, liquor, soft drinks, etc. The twist off type of beverage can toppers have buttons that make the pop sound when they are opened and are used to package ketchups. The traditional metal screw type of metal cap has a pre-threaded screw on the side of the closure and has application for the packaging of nutraceutical products. The metal beverage can toppers can be further segmented into steel, aluminum and tin plates. The beverages segment is further segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Beverage Can Toppers Market: Recent Developments

The Lipton Iced Tea and The London Beer Factory are some of the brands that coupled with the CROWN Bevcans in Europe and the Middle East. They were instrumental in bringing the beverage can toppers with thermochromic inks. The Orora Packaging Pty. Ltd. is offering the beverage can and beverage can toppers with the resealable feature. The two step pull of the resealable beverage can toppers withstands tampering.

Beverage Can Toppers Market: Regional Outlook

The global beverage can toppers market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of the beverage can toppers market owing to their increasing applications in the re-packaging of health drinks and carbonated drinks. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to packaging technologies, wherein beverage can toppers are used to enhance product attributes, aids in boosting the growth of beverage can toppers market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards the growing demand for beverage can toppers because of the increasing demand for reusable and sustainable packaging solutions.

Beverage Can Toppers Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global beverage can toppers market are:

Crown

Global Closure Systems

Ball Corporation

Nippon Closures Co., Ltd.

O.BERK COMPANY, LLC

Reynolds

Tri-sure

WestRock Company

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

Snap Capp Distribution Company