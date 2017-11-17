Due to fastest growing use of web everywhere tour & travel industry including hotels search & reservations is also being managed online by individual customers or business voyagers. The information any user looking for travel related information is either of these

• Hotel and flight availability

• Amenities provided

• Discounts offered

• Comparison with contenders

• Based on their analysis they make reservations or cancellations

Understanding the market drift, we have also modified our website to an enhanceduser-friendly interface where clients can without much of stress can access the information & can revert if left with any inquiries at our helpline.Since the majority of the inquiries are done on mobile or tablets we have our app which is another easy to use platform.

While many corporates are using smart ways to reduce their travel cost like business to economy class, luxury to budget hotels, and sometime planning video conferencing instead of traveling at all. The Roomsxpert inventory of hotels at their online hotel booking portal for corporates cover hotels available from very low to high budget understanding the need of time and ensure an organized, safe, financially viable & and organized stay for you.

Hundreds of corporates from small to large are opting for B2B online hotel booking to spare their productive time & money. Choosing the online hotel booking portal for corporates at Roomsxpert can give you multiple benefits.

• We provide you a complete support in your hotel booking since you make a reservation till you are utilizing their facilities.

• Due to our intensive investment in technology & research to find results as per the suitability of each client we believe in streamlining your travel so you could concentrate on your business objective.

• We ensure to provide you the solutions completely in compliance with corporate strategies.

• We make the availability of all corporate travel reporting easy for you to decipher.

• We make complicated things easier when you are looking for VIP concierge services for your executive travelers.

• After gathering information from you we believe in analyzing and recommending the best solution to maximize your savings without compromising on the quality.

• Providing a wide array of options to book lodgings across the globe we provide our customers the flexibility to choose best for them.

Focusing on a sound association with clients while enriching their hotel booking experience we have the greatest inventory of inns across the globe. With a vast portfolio of global travel content, we offer more than 1 million hotels in 85700+ cities in 190+ countries. The pride group of Roomsxpert has the ability to go above & beyond industry expectations and setting new standards to accomplish the next level each time.

Considering mutual benefits,we are looking forward to fulfilling your requirement of hotel reservations at the corporate level.

Source: http://www.prfree.org/news-take-advantage-of-online-hotel-booking-portal-for-corporates-at-roomsxpert-479778.html