Mumbai, November 15th, 2017 – Seeba Lifestyles, India’s leading retail trading and distribution house has forayed into a premium and healthy cookware range and is all set to launch their exclusive store “Thinkitchen” in Mumbai on 20th November 2017.

ThinKitchen – a premium kitchenware store is the result of extensive research the team made on cooking practices in India and how to encourage people to cook more at home. The brand brings health-focused cookware and kitchenware products in the “perp to serve” space. Made from high-grade surgical stainless steel, the cookware products offered at ThinKitchen greatly reduces the cooking time and help retain the nutrients in the food being cooked.

The main issues with conventional cookware’s are that they are reactive, corrode or leach hormone-disrupting chemicals into food during the cooking process. These bring along health hazards, if not immediately but in the long run.

On the other hand, surgical stainless steel is inert, safe, hygienic and a very good choice for healthy cooking. One can prepare meals without any additional oil or water, making it easy to maintain your healthier lifestyle.

The new store will feature products under the brand ThinKitchen and will represent several renowned global brands such as Royal Prestige® (The USA), Amefa (The Netherlands), Richardson Sheffield (The UK), Wilmax (The UK) and The Kitchen Company® (India).

Director of Thinkitchen, Manushi Jain Baldawa said, “Everyone wants a healthy lifestyle and good nutrition is an important component of that healthy lifestyle. But people are so focused on what food they should or should not be eating that they often lose sight of the bigger picture. It’s not just what food we cook but how we prepare that food that matters which means cooking them in a healthy way is equally important. And that’s where ThinKitchen comes in. Honestly – we want people to cook, eat and live a healthy lifestyle. We firmly believe that if we can eat healthy – we look better, feel healthier and live longer!”

Cookware safety often relates to factors that are in consumers’ control and choosing the right type of cookware is our best bet for leading a healthy life. ThinKitchen’s cookware and kitchen products are designed to offer the same – inspire and empower people to pursue a healthy life. The company even offers an exclusive free cooking demonstration to consumers. One can request a free demo by registering at https://seebalifestyles.com/ or calling +91 7045 22 33 55.

About Thinkitchen:

Thinkitchen is a unique luxury multi-brand retail concept in the premium kitchenware space. The brand works with a strong concept to promote healthy cooking habits by offering cookware with cutting-edge to customers. Thin Kitchen store is located at Palmon House, 1st Floor, Janta Industries Compound, Opp. Palladium Mall, Lower Parel (W). For more information, visit https://seebalifestyles.com/ or thinkitchen.in/