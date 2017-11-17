Rasdale Stamp Company, a philatelic dealer and auctioneer operating in Illinois, participated in this year’s APS StampShow. This was the American Philatelic Society’s 131st Convention since its formation in 1886 and the four-day philatelic extravaganza was an event to behold.

The annual APS StampShow is regarded by many as the most prestigious philatelic event in the country if not the globe. Dubbed as the “the nation’s largest annual event for stamp collectors” by its host, this convention brings together topnotch national and international philatelic organizations, professional stamp dealers and auctioneers, ace philatelists, amateur collectors, and many more. This year’s event was sponsored by the United States Postal Service (USPS) and the venue was in the Greater Richmond Convention Center (GRCC) in Richmond, Virginia. Starting from Thursday the 3rd of August from 10 a.m., the convention ran for four straight days before ending on Sunday the 6th at 4 p.m. APS had invited over 120 premier dealers and established auction houses to facilitate onsite auctions and rare literature and philatelic exhibits.

Rasdale was one of many big-name stamp dealers that graced the occasion. The company was operating in Booth 427 where it offered collectors a chance to acquire some of the rarest appraisals (U.S. & Worldwide) in public and internet auctions. Rasdale is renowned for its wildly successful quarterly stamp auctions, which attract thousands of philatelists to the company’s gallery in Westmont for 2 days of intensive live action bidding for some of the most valuable philatelic collectibles.

With nearly 28,000 members in more than 110 countries, APS is the largest stamp organization in the world. Entrance to the StampShow was totally free and all stamp enthusiasts were invited to attend. The humongous non-profit body had organized an action-packed gala with over 100 meetings, talks, and seminars. Attendees were treated to world-class philatelic exhibits and rarities, dozens of educational presentations, lots of fun youth activities, and the USPS performed multiple first-day-of-issue ceremonies. The climax of the event was the exhibit competitions and awards. This year there was a stupendous 15,000+ pages of exhibits in more than 900 frames. The awards included the Champion of Champions, Display, Illustrated Mail, Thematic, Revenue, and Youth among others. The stamp auction house can be followed at http://www.tuugo.us/Companies/rasdale-stamp-company/0310006246119

The family owned and run stamp house has been around since 1932 and it belongs to some of the most revered stamp associations, societies & clubs including the American Stamp Dealers Association (ASDA), the National Stamp Dealers Association, Florida Stamp Dealers Association, and the APS itself. Further company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/117999151930492453804

