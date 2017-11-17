Mumbai:

A group of youngsters playing classical instrument was a show to watch in Mumbai on 17th November 2017 at Sarangi Kathak 2017.

Nabeel Khan, is one of the youngest Sarangi player of India and Mumbai audience was pleasured with his presence at Sarangi Kathak 2017 organized by The Sarangi Cultural Academy.

Sarangi , one of the oldest instruments of the musical era. It is the most popular musical instrument in the Western part of Nepal, and is said to most resemble the sound of the human voice – able to imitate vocal ornaments such as gamaks (shakes) and meends (sliding movements).

Nabeel Khan Quoted, “I’m in a generation where people prefer seeking attention with fancy instrument but I wanted to learn Sarangi as it is one of the oldest musical instruments. Sarangi is fading out in today’s world. Not much people know about Sarangi and I wish to show the magic of music through Sarangi. It was pleasure performing in Mumbai. Audience responses encouraged me more.”

The Sarangi Cultural Academy organized, Sarangi Kathak 2017, a musical concert dedicated in the loving memory of Padma Bhushan Late Ustad Sabri Khan Sahab (Sarangi Maestro). There was solo classical performances by Nabeel Khan on Sarangi (youngest Sarangi player of India), fusion recital and a Kathak Dance by Pandit Rajendra Gangani ji. The dance will be infused with musings of tabla, vocal and sarangi.

The essence of music just tunes up perfectly when the Sur, Laya and Taal amalgamate with sync and present a classic performance of master artists of that art. There were soulful solo classical performances by Nabeel Khan on Sarangi with fusion recital and a Kathak Dance by Pandit Rajendra Gangani ji, Indian Kathak dancer known for his innovative style and technical wizardry and winner of Sangeet Natak Akademi 2003 by the President of India APJ Abdul Kalam Azad The dance will be infused with musings of tabla, vocal and sarangi.

The evening was enthralled with the magic of music when Nabeel Khan struck notes on his Sarangi and present a blissful raag Shyam Kalyan on his instrument paying tribute to late Ustad Sabri Khan. He was accompanied by the exponent tabla player Gautam Vaddi who holds who holds the fulfledged experience on to the raga, taal and laya when working on the tabla. He knew best how to balance the tonality and aesthetics to fruit out an extraordinary performance.

The evening was mesmerised in with the elegant performance of Kathak by Pandit Rajendra Gangani ji presented 3 taal ya bhajan and bhav paksh nitra with beautiful eye expressions, hand gestures, striking footwork, breathtaking spins and subtle expressions. He was accompanied by the table player Fateh Singh Gangani, Sarangi by Nasir Khan, Gyan by Ullah Khan and Pakhawaj by Fateh Gangani.

The essence of music just tuned up when the Sur, Laya and Taal amalgamate in sync and presented a classical performance by master artists of that art. The Sarangi holds much power to take you to the world of ragas and blend in the colour of its serendipity. The colours of spirit, wisdom and enthusiasms were presented and paid an ode to the Sarangi Maestro Ustad Sabri Khan Sahab by their disciples who recreated the magic by performing live on his tunes.

About Sarangi Cultural Academy –

SCA have been serving many Sarangi students for past five years. There is no such academy registered to teach Sarangi to the aspiring students across the globe. Recently, they have registered the academy with the need to promote and expose the ancient instrument around the world. Under the kind and professional guidance of the renowned Sarangi player Nasir Khan Sahab, many local, national and international students have learnt playing sarangi and many are still learning to master the art. There have been music lessons imparted to students through online classes and there are disciples from various countries who are eager in learning and practicing the art. The organization has planned to do many cultural events (classical, semi-classical musical nights) to promote Indian music nationally and internationally.