Los Angeles, California – OLCatalog is pleased to present the Weekly Ads for Giant Eagle and Food4Less grocery stores. Giant Eagle is one of the famous super market chains in the US catering to their customer for over 80 years now. The store features a wide range of groceries, full-service pharmacy, deli, cheese shop, bakery, meat and a whole lot of other items from thousands of national and international brands. OLCatalog.com has released the latest weekly ad with various products on sale. The products include general grocery, meat, snack, liquor, bread, frozen foods and many others. Customers can make bountiful savings on different products.

The weekly ad allows customers to make a shopping list and plan their trip to the nearest Giant Eagle store. They can save more with the coupons and weekly specials. Thanksgiving is just round the corner and those who want to make some delicious spread on the special day can start honing their cooking skills with the groceries available on huge discounts. So, for those who want to know what’s in and what’s hot in this supermarket must visit OLCatalog.com and get the latest circulars and weekly ads.

OLCatalog also released the weekly ads for Food4Less, a national warehouse grocery chain. It is also known as a no-frills supermarket which offers a wide selection of fresh produce, bulk groceries and more and the customers get to bag their own items during checkout. At Food4Less, customers can be assured of getting only the locally sourced produce. From fresh vegetable produce to meat and a fresh catch of seafood.

They specialize in stocking the local produce which is meaningful to the customers, thereby helping the local economy thrive. Customers can explore everything fresh right from the farm to the store. Only the freshest produce has the capability to bring out the great flavors in any dish. So, this Thanksgiving explore the best of flavors with the locally sourced produce from Food4Less. OLCatalog brings to customers the latest weekly ads of this store so that they can save more on anything they buy.

To visit the Giant Eagle Weekly Ad click http://www.olcatalog.com/grocery/giant-eagle-weekly-ad.html and to visit Food4Less Weekly Ad click http://www.olcatalog.com/grocery/food-4-less-weekly-ad.html

About OLCatalog:

OLCatalog, http://www.olcatalog.com/ is an online portal that offers Weekly Ads and Circulars for major US retailers and grocery stores.

Contact:

Website: http://www.olcatalog.com/