Together with limited-time Christmas Market, Christmas Garden andGiant Christmas Tree

to Build a Snowy, Romantic Christmas Village

(New Delhi, 17 November 2017)– Ocean Park Hong Kong Christmas Sensation will begin on 11 December 2017 with park-wide festivities. Headlining this year’s celebration will be the first-ever virtual reality (VR) rollercoaster in Hong Kong, as the Park combines the popular Mine Train with cutting edge technology to deliver a brand new and exciting sensory experience to guests. The Park will also partner with Pinkoi.com, Asia’s leading online marketplace for designers, to present Ocean Park x PinkoiFestive Marketplace for the first time. Together with the Park’s signature 40-foot Christmas Tree, Santa’s Cottage, Garden of Romance and artificial snow, the Christmas Market will transform Water front Plaza into a romantic Christmas village.

Christmas Sensation will be held from 11 December 2017 to 1 January 2018. To experience Hong Kong’s first VR roller coaster, Mine Train presented by Samsung Gear VR, guests can put on special VR headsets and feel a surge of multi-sensory excitement during the ride. In the hyper-realistic world of virtual reality, guests cantake a breath taking glide through a rainforest canopy, float along wild rivers, dive into the ocean and come face to face with the amazing animals living in the rich biodiversity of the Amazon rain forest, while experiencing the sensations of high speed and centrifugal force as the train rockets over the ups and downs along the tracks. This one and only VR rollercoaster ride in Hong Kong will be a must-try for thrill-seekers. Moreover, several VR game zones will be set up to test the speed and strength of guests in action-packed game challenges.

During Christmas Sensation, Ocean Park is turning Waterfront Plazainto a romantic, festive Christmas village. Ocean Park x Pinkoi Festive Market placewill gather all kinds of originalaccessories and homeware by local designers, allowing guests to look for unique gift inspirations. Theycan also warm themselves with hot chocolate and feast on traditional Christmas snacks while wandering around the market. As night falls, guests should not miss out on the daily Light Up the Night ceremony atthe gigantic 40-foot tall Christmas tree, which will be graced with an angelic choir performance every night for guests and their loved ones to enjoy a romantic moment.The festive Waterfront Plaza will also feature Santa’s Cottagewhere families can snap a photo with Santa Claus at his magnificent house decorated with colourful mosaics; or take plenty of selfies with the living statue and Christmas-themed topiaries at Garden of Romance next to Santa’s Cottage. At Whiskers Harbour, kids can participate in the fun and interactive Whiskers and Friends Winter Game as well.