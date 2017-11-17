Spinal and postural issues can take the joy out of life, and leave people debilitated and incapable of handling daily operations. Located in CA, Spinal Solutions is a top Chiropractic and Spinal Rehabilitation clinic that provides patients with the best treatment and care.

A Premier rehabilitation center in North Hollywood, Spinal Solutions offers Corrective Chiropractic Care, Postural Rehabilitation, Spinal & Postural Screenings, Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression and Corrective Exercises. Patients who suffer from chronic neck and back pain can get easy relief with the treatment options.

The center is run by Dr. Thomas Harvey, who has over two decades of experience in chiropractic care-giving. He is adept at offering cutting-edge treatments, and using the most effectual methods for cure. The physician and his staffs offer high quality treatment for neck and back pain and automobile and professional injuries. The clinic is the top chiropractic care center in California, and hundreds of residents of North Hollywood and the adjoining areas swear by the effectiveness of the treatment and care offered here.

A top rated chiropractor, Dr. Thomas Harvey offers the best corrective care to patients. A leading name in non-surgical management of scoliosis, the physician helps heal people with chronic problems. The center has successfully treated many people, and offers highly satisfactory cure at affordable rates, for the benefit of patients.

The clinic also offers spinal decompression, scoliosis management and spinal rehabilitation to patients across the North Hollywood region. The chiropractic practitioners are specially trained to offer effective treatment and fix various ailments and physical problems. Patients who suffer from Stenosis, Sciatica, Degenerated Discs and Herniated Discs can be restored to normalcy with the aid of cutting-edge DRX9000 Machine that offers Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression. According to studies, up to 89% success can be achieved.

Patients can get fully satisfactory treatment, and can obtain all forms of information associated to wellness and health in the website spinalsolutionsla.com. The site is a reliable source for pain management and chiropractic treatment services. Patients can get complete information about the treatment and care services that are regularly offered at the clinic.

About Spinal Solutions:

For further information and enquiries, visit https://www.spinalsolutionsla.com/

