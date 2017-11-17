Newcastle University ranked within top 100 in the world

Newcastle University, UK, has been ranked one of the top universities in the world for Life Sciences and Computer Science according to Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018

Newcastle is ranked 92nd in the world for Life Sciences and 98th for Computer Science. The university is also within the top 125 globally for clinical, pre-clinical and health subjects.

The prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018 league table includes 400 institutions across the globe and covers a variety of subjects from arts and humanities to agriculture and biology.

Professor David Burn, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University said: “I am delighted that the internationally excellent work of people in the Faculty of Medical Sciences has led to us being ranked 92nd in the 2018 Times Higher Education Life Sciences subject area.

“This top 100 positions not only acknowledge our considerable strengths in many important areas, but also sends a powerful message out to prospective students globally, who will increasingly be attracted to our University by our reputation in Life Sciences.”

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018 is the biggest international league table to date and is recognised as being one of the most prestigious. Other subjects included within the Life Sciences sector are fisheries, forestry and biochemistry.

Professor Robert Edwards, Head of the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, Newcastle University said: “As Head of the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, with its specialist degree programmes in agriculture, marine and terrestrial biology, I am delighted that Newcastle University’s strengths in the life sciences have been recognized in this way.”

The rankings is the only global university performance table to judge research-intensive universities across all of their core issues: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. Newcastle University’s School of Computing recently relocated to Science Central – a £58m commitment to lead international research into urban innovation.

Professor John Fitzgerald, Head of the School of Computing, Newcastle University said: “The School of Computing at Newcastle University is one of the longest established in the UK. “Over 60 years its staff and students have made major contributions to the digital world that we all inhabit today.

“We have helped to create the trustworthy and resilient digital networks, data and systems on which we all rely, and deliver cutting-edge advances in fields like games engineering, synthetic biology, neuroscience and human-computer interaction.

“Our placing in the world’s top 100 reflects the importance we place on developing people’s skills and undertaking research that has a positive impact on the quality of our lives, businesses and society.”

About Newcastle University:

Newcastle University, UK, is a thriving international community of some 27,750 students from over 130 countries worldwide. As a member of the Russell Group of research intensive universities in the UK, Newcastle has a world-class reputation for research excellence in the fields of medicine, science and engineering, social sciences and the humanities. The Research Excellence Framework 2014 (REF) placed Newcastle University 16th in the UK for Research Power and most of our research (78%) were assessed to be world-leading or internationally excellent. Newcastle University is honored with a Gold Award – in the Teaching Excellence Framework and is known for research-led teaching delivered by dedicated and passionate teachers (TEF).

Newcastle University is also ranked:

– 1st in the UK for Computing Science research impact, 3rd in the UK for Civil Engineering research power and 11th in the UK for Mathematical Sciences research.

– 3rd in the UK for English, and in the top 12 for Geography, Architecture and Planning, and Cultural and Media Studies research quality

– 4th amongst UK medical schools for Clinical Medicine research intensity

Newcastle University is also among the top 20 universities in the country with the employment rate of 94%.

