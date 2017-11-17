METTA SHINE NIGHT 2017: Be Wowed by a Unique Stage Experience.

Metta Shine Night Concert is back for the 13th year of celebrations, do expect a dazzling pageant featuring the performing talents of Metta School students and clients from various Metta centres.

In a captivating moment, be enthralled by the unity displayed with performance by Metta School’s Sparks group, Circus Arts Team and Angklung Kulintang Ensemble, among other intriguing and impressive acts.

Our creative students and clients will pit their skills and talents in a series of performance that will hopefully capture the awe, amazement and wonder of the audience at the Metta Shine Night Concert!

Venue: ITE College East

Date: 18 Nov 2017

Time: 8pm

About Metta Welfare Association:

Metta Welfare Association plays a pivotal role in realising its mission through nine welfare centres located islandwide. Currently serving over 1,100 beneficiaries from various races and religions, these centres are segregated into the areas of Disability Care, Medical Care, Children Care, Special Education and Alumni Care.

Metta aims to deliver a holistic approach to development and enrichment programmes for its beneficiaries. We seek the support of the community in our fundraising efforts to provide quality programmes and services to our beneficiaries.

