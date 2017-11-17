Mason Color Works is a leading manufacturer and global provider of high temperature inorganic pigments, coatings, stains and investment castings.

Liverpool, OH, November 15, 2017 /PressReleasePing/ – Mason Color Works, a leading manufacturer of inorganic pigments, coatings, stains and investment castings for 175 years, is pleased to announce its new Plastics Division. The new division is dedicated to high-performance plastic pigment technology for coatings, which provides heat resistance, UV durability and chemical resistance.

The new Plastics Division will better serve the expanding needs of customers with new applications such as architectural finishes, coil coatings, cool coatings, exhaust parts, high solids coatings, military topcoats, powder coatings and waterborne technology.

Carol Mason, President of Mason Color Works, said of the expansion, “We are excited and proud to introduce new product lines through the Plastics Division which will help better serve our customers. With 16 base colors and blending opportunities, our mixed metal oxides are thermally stable, insoluble and range in color. We believe in continual investments into the company and this expansion would not have been possible without the tremendous efforts and hard work of Michael Henderson, Lab Manager & Quality Control and our dedicated team.”

Celebrating 175 years in 2017, the expansion reflects the continued growth of Mason Color Works. For more information about Mason Color Works and updates regarding the Plastics Division, visit http://www.masoncolor.com/plastics.

About Mason Color Works

Trusted since 1842, Ohio-based Mason Color Works is a leading manufacturer and global provider of high temperature inorganic pigments, coatings, stains and investment castings. Lines of business include a wide range of specialty market applications including ceramic stains, plastics, vinyls, acrylics, powder coating, refractory additives, body stains and pool colors. With a focus on quality, customer service and people, Mason Color Works is dedicated to the continuation of the highest industry standards. Visit MasonColor.com for more information.

