New Delhi,17th Nov,2017:King’s Park Street, a dedicated tourism hub in West Delhi and in association with Delhi Tourism department, recently conducted ‘Lock The Box’ Book fair at the King’s Park Street venue. This first of its kind 2-days book-fair focused on the selling of pre-loved books to the book lovers who are always on lookout for the best deals and discount options.

There were more than 80,000 books on display, ranging from crime segment to love stories, Children’s books to fiction/ nonfiction category, study books or drama segment and more. The main exhibitor was BookChor.com, who is a leading seller of pre-loved books in India, with presence over android, iOS and the Web. Their existing reader-base is over 200,000 from all over the nation. The event saw attendance of more than 3,000 book lovers in 2 days who flocked to the event for their love for books.

‘King’s Park Street has always promoted the cultural heritage of India and the budding talents. It is a deliberate effort from our side to promote what is liked by our audience. With this book fair, we targeted the young book lovers who cannot afford to own an expensive book collection. Most of them has even requested us to organise more such fairs frequently, shared Ms. Ricky Chawla, Director, King’s Park Street.

Sharing his views, Mr. Amit Sukhija, Project Head, King’s Park Street, said, “We are extremely happy with the response we have received for our book fair and that too when we are not formally re-opened. King’s Park Street is a unique place which has utilised the unused and wasted land under the flyover of Raja Garden and made it a cultural & an entertainment hub for the city. And the love we received at this book fair has further strengthened our believe that good and innovative venues are key to success for any event.”

King’s Park Street is a 3.5-acre cultural facility under the Raja Garden flyover which includes an amphitheatre, ample car parking, food court, a banquet hall (The Venetian) to host corporate events and private parties.and exhibition space for small as well as large scale exhibitions. The property will soon see its first adventure hub of West Delhi as the venue will soon have a separate place for adventure activities, multi-cuisine fine-dining restaurants and other recreational facilities.

Commenting on the venue, Mr Vidyut Sharma, Director, BookChor shared, “It is a moment of great pride that we got an opportunity to showcase our large display of books at such an amazing venue. The kind of collection we had, needed a large setup with ample space and we are thankful that we received immense support from the King’s Park Street. The venue is unique as it has a large parking area as well as it is 5 minutes walk from the metro station, making it a perfect choice for all kinds of TGs. I look forward to participate in many more exhibitions of the place or having my company’s stand alone events here”.

Another thing which gained customer attraction at the fair was its unprecedented concept of Lock The Box – an innovative take on a regular book-sale, where prices are not governed by title or weight. Under the concept, you need to buy the Boxes, not books, ranging from Rs 599 to Rs 1399. Post making the one time fixed payment for the box, you can fill as many books as you can carry in that particular sized box. Most of the booklovers found this concept interesting and were seen filling up their boxes with their cherished collection of books.

There were 3 different sized boxes at the venue:

The ‘Odysseus’ Box- Can fit a minimum of 8-10 books in this light sized box priced at INR 599.

The ‘Perseus’ Box- Priced at INR 999, can easily accommodate 15-17 books.

The ‘Hercules’ Box- The biggest and best of the lot. Costs INR 1699 and can easily hold up to 28-30 books.

Overall, the event and venue was very well perceived by the audiences.