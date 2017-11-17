Kid Talk is one of the Best Counseling center present in Frisco, TX; which provide all kinds of counseling and therapies to help children and adults with their problems. And also they help the adolescent by providing many kinds of adolescent therapy in their center and also experts at Sand Tray Therapy. It is an LLC organization and was founded by Robi Heath, who is a licensed Professional Counselor and Registered Play Therapist. With a team of other Registered Therapist, they have been providing the best counseling service in Frisco.

What is Sand Tray Therapy?

Sand Tray Therapy is one of the most commonly used methods to treat by the therapist. It is an expressive form of interaction therapy where the therapist and the person interact while the person in therapy manifests their feelings and thoughts in the sand by using miniature toys. Playing and creating the form in the sand helps the therapist to know about the personal thoughts and fact of their problems. This therapy is not only found useful for Adolescent but also can be used for children and adults to get know about their deepest inner thoughts. Depending on the age of the Adolescent, the therapist will change the phase-in therapy sessions. The Therapist will begin to interact with the adolescent and have a keen observation on their facial expression, vocal sound, gestures and other non-verbal cues to analysis the condition of the adolescent and treat them.

Sand Tray Therapy at Kid Talk

At Kid talk, they have experienced and licensed Child therapists or child psychologists to provide the best sand tray Therapy process. They have all kinds of miniature toys which will apt for children, adolescent and Adults. They know how to deal with adolescent and connect with them to analyze their problems and give the correct type of Therapy after the sand tray session. Each teen is given importance and studied separately by their licensed therapist to know about their fears and barrier and treat them. They treat the issues like ADHD/ADD, attention problem, anxiety, Depression, Trauma, self-esteem, etc by this therapy for Adolescent.

About Kid Talk

Kid Talk at Frisco, Texas is a Reputed Family and Children Counseling center, which offers different kinds of therapies to the children’s, adolescent and adults and family. They also provide exclusive Adolescent therapy by using Sand tray Therapy which is considered as one of the best therapy to know about person’s feelings while playing and interacting. Including with this therapy, they also use Play therapy, art therapy, music therapy, Animal Assisted therapy, storytelling, EMDR therapy, etc. Depression, attachment problem, Anxiety, ADD/ADHD, Autism, Grief and loss, divorce, etc are some of the major issues they treat. For more information about their adolescent therapy, visit https://kidtalkfrisco.com/therapy/adolescent-therapy/

