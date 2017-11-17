Vista, California (webnewswire) November 17, 2017 – In the emotional times of losing a loved one, a family can hardly hold its nerves and plan for personalization in the funeral and burial process. For more than 30 years, Honor Life has been serving grieving families by manufacturing memorials and supplying them through a network of funeral homes and cemeteries. It has a wide range of gravestones offered with a personalization process enabled by its innovative Rayzist technology.

Regarding this technique of manufacturing custom headstones, a company executive was quoted as saying, “In the memorialization industry, we have made our mark as a trusted supplier of personalized headstones. These are the trying times for families. And, we try our best to make it as subtle as possible with an easy selection and ordering process. With a deep focus on innovation in this field, we have introduced the innovative Rayzist Technology for producing premium-quality handcrafted stones that will last forever.”

The company has a comprehensive product line that includes flat stones, photo stones, pillow stones, memorials, Serp top slants, personalized top uprights, photos, and keepsakes. With an increased product line, the company is taking every viable step to make the process of selecting headstones as simplified as it can be. The process is approachable with an online design tool for faster selection and ordering.

The headstone designing tool available at the website is a trendsetter for the industry. It allows the buyers to personalize the stones in a preferred color and artwork that denotes the values and life of the loved one. The design-your-own-options tool is extremely easy to use. The intricate engraving on the grave markers is followed by the inimitable client services offered by Honor Life.

With its commitment to help the families through this process, the company provides complete support to meet the requirements of a cemetery. The allowable size for the gravestones can vary from one location to another. Hence, the buyers need to trust an experienced company having strong presence in this industry since many decades. A representative of Honor Life is always available to help in reviewing the purchase list for meeting the cemetery guidelines and answering all the queries during such extremely difficult time.

About Honor Life,

Honor Life is a well-known company serving the memorialization industry for the past three decades. It offers a comprehensive range at affordable prices with free shipping across the continental USA. For more details, visit https://www.honorlife.com

Contact Details

Name: R. Willis

Address: 955 Park Center Drive

Vista, CA, United States – 92081

Phone Number: (760) 542-6363

###