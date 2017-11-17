Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on global omega-3 encapsulation market which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.2% after 2023.

Market Overview

Encapsulation technique is generally used to integrate food ingredients, enzymes, cells and other essential ingredients such as omega-3. Encapsulation of omega-3 help to enhance the nutritional value on omega-3 especially for dietary supplements and infant formula. Encapsulation of omega-3 fatty acids can be achieved by using several emulsion formulation which mainly includes EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid), DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid). Increasing demand of EPA fatty acid supplements for good heart health, joint health, weight management and child development is influencing the market growth in developed countries. Animal source of omega-3 encapsulation captures major market share especially in dietary supplement application segment due to rising demand of omega-3 from fish oil. Growing demand of omega-3 encapsulation in infant formula and pharmaceutical products is supporting the market growth since last few years.

Market Forecast

Globally omega-3 encapsulation market is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by increasing demand of dietary supplements. Rising awareness about health benefits of omega-3 encapsulation is supporting the market growth. Introduction of new encapsulation technology and availability of variety of emulsion formulation is playing the key role for omega-3 encapsulation market growth.

Downstream analysis

Omega-3 encapsulation is widely used for pharmaceutical application to enhance the nutritional value of the product. Increasing awareness and affordable prices have triggered the consumers to buy more omega-3 encapsulated products compare to normal products especially dietary supplements. Omega-3 encapsulation are mainly used to minimize oxidative deterioration to maintain stability of oil and nutrition value of the product. Omega-3 encapsulation made from plant source is becoming popular among consumers who prefer vegan products. Key players are introducing more supplements with omega-3 encapsulation to improve the shelf life of the product as omega-3 is rich in double bonds and unsaturated in nature.

Competitive analysis

The major key players in omega-3 encapsulation market are:

Regional Analysis

The global omega-3 encapsulation market is regionally present in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these North America region holds the major market followed by Europe region. The rising health conscious consumers in U.S. and also presence of key players in the North America region will support the market growth in this region. Furthermore, key players are introducing new products in North America region in order to retain their existing customers and also to acquire new customers. Europe is estimated to witness decent growth over the forecast period due to acceptance of new products and technology. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow immensely during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is driven by the increasing consumer awareness regarding the product as well as the growing chronic diseases in developing economies of Asia Pacific are propelling the growth of the omega-3 encapsulation market during the forecast period. China is projected to dominate in the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing consumption of dietary supplements in China.

Market Segmentation

Global omega-3 encapsulation market is segmented by encapsulation techniques, emulsion formulation, source, application and region.

The global omega-3 encapsulation market is segmented on the basis of encapsulation technique which includes chitosan microcapsule, ultrasonic atomizer, maltodextrin and others.

On the basis of emulsion formulation, this market is segmented into EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid), DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid) and others.

On the basis of source, this market is segmented into animal and plant.

On the basis of application, this market is segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, Infant formula and others.

